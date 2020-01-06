advertisement

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney speaks at the official launch of the Canadian Energy Center on December 11, 2019.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Disappointed at the Canadian Power Center, better known as the war room?

advertisement

You have a lot of companies out there – including the Alberta government.

UCP’s patience is waning, though not yet tired, of clashes involving logos and clumsy attacks on Alberta critics.

“We certainly would have preferred things to get better,” says Christine Myatt, deputy communications director for Prime Minister Jason Kenney.

“Clearly it’s not been cruising. But that’s a new thing we’re doing.

“Right now it’s all about smoothing out the bumps.

“This was a great election promise by the Prime Minister and at this point we see no reason to make changes.”

The CEC itself is hiring Deborah Jaremko, senior editor of the Daily Oil Bulletin, apparently as a content editor.

This further loads the wardrobe with previous magazines – five of the latest issues.

On Monday, NDP energy critic Irfan Sabir called on the government to disband the center and set its annual $ 30m budget to make better use of it.

Sabir said the NDP agrees with promoting the oil and gas industry, but it’s really a job for the energy department, not a quasi-private company open with government funding.

“What we have seen so far is just a list of errors,” he said. “That is why we call on the Prime Minister to drop this.

“It would be funny if it didn’t cost Albertans $ 82,000 a day.”

Sabir gets that figure by splitting $ 30 million with 365.

NDP ULAK’s Irfan Sabir speaks to the media following a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Azin Ghaffari /

Postmedia Calgary

He calls it a “slow fund” for failed donors and candidates, including CEO Tom Olsen.

Sabir offers no evidence, but the suspicion may be due to the CEC’s partial immunity to freedom of information requests.

The UCP points out that two-thirds of the funding comes from carbon taxes in the industry, and the rest is money the NDP planned to spend, “revived” with the CEC budget.

The CEC was conceived by Prime Minister Jason Kenney at a major UCP rally on May 5, 2018, as a means of countering unfair critics and providing accurate information.

But so far, there have been two attempts to release a logo without offending someone who has already used it. There was imbroglio over an environmental speaker at a school. CEC employees have called themselves reporters, without revealing their true mission.

Less than a month after its launch, the CEC has been widely derided and satirized (“George Orwell Meets the Three Stooges,” a tune said on Twitter).

This kind of concentrated counterattack was probably inevitable after Kenney searched the bellicose language war room.

Logos for Canadian Power Center, left, and ATK Technologies Inc. on the right.

Postmedia

In the December 11 launch, Kenney said: “We were not doing enough to tell the truth in response to a campaign of lies, slander and misinformation based on burnt, dated and incomplete shocks and out of contexts in our sector. energy. “

He and Olsen also promised that the agency would act with “respect, civilization and professionalism”.

There is no doubt that the industry is often unjustly portrayed and attacked. Many critics will never have a good word to say. The government has every right to respond.

But by creating an agency for that purpose alone, the UCP has given opposing forces a single, high-profile, high-profile target.

The CEC unites its problems in strange ways. For example, it doesn’t even stand behind many stories on its website.

The Terms of Use of the Website include this wonderful statement:

“We do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of this information.

“Any support you place on such information is at your own risk.

“We disclaim all liability and liability arising from any reliance on such material by you or any other visitor to the Website, or by anyone who may be informed of any of its contents.”

Most large commercial and organization websites publish general terms of use, but it is unique for any agency to call BS on its own.

The UCP can hardly throw the war room. This would bring about a massive loss of face.

But it certainly can’t go on for four years. Not like this.

Don Braid’s column appears regularly in the Herald

dbraid@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DonBraid

Facebook: Don Braid Politics

advertisement