Tyler Shandro, Alberta Health Minister, speaks at a press conference at the McDougall Center in Calgary on Monday, February 3, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

The $ 2 million performance review of Alberta’s healthcare system proposes a profound reform in almost every area.

Stunningly, a recipe for radical change that will make the Ralph Klein-era outbursts seem narrow and limited.

There will be less payments for doctors and nurses. Some medical services, including surgeries, will be farmed in private clinics.

Almost all non-medical services – hospital food, laundry and others – will be fully privatized. Health care wings, such as Calgary’s Carewest, can be sold to raise money. The city would lose its excellent EMS dispatch center to the province-wide system.

Some specialists, especially radiologists, will face significant pay cuts. Nurses would be less able to claim overtime. Those who work less than 15 hours a week lose their benefits.

This report is not as harsh as the previous MacKinnon document, but the push is the same.

The main goal in cutting costs is to pay for doctors and nurses. General practitioners are already agonizing over the prospect of cuts of up to 30 percent, while overall costs remain high.

These are just a few details of a study that goes to exactly 100 pages – for executive summary only.

Patients will still be covered by public insurance, but less services are likely to be included.

The only recommendation the government rejects is the call to merge Edmonton’s two adult trauma centers and close the used small hospitals.

In the latest major health care overhaul, Klein’s PC regime blew up Calgary General Hospital on October 4, 1998.

Today’s implications will be internal and will spread throughout the system. They will last many years and eventually cut up to $ 1.9 billion in health spending.

(The report and Health Minister Tyler Shandro said, however, that the figure does not include the cost of making reforms.)

Shandro vows that any savings will have on patient care. Overall costs will come in line with the national average by virtually freezing costs for four years.

That’s the goal, but it’s hard to see how UCP can maintain care, maintain staff and improve standards while making this revolution within the same money envelope.

Klein not only blasted the hospital where he was born – he also cut back on costs.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney has already shown that spending details can be shaped to his essential goal of a balanced budget. Today’s promise to maintain current spending may be viable tomorrow.

The reaction was immediate on Monday. Dr. Christine Molnar, president of the Alberta Medical Association, now in mediation with the government, called the report a good opportunity to improve the system.

But she is also deeply concerned that the next step – a 100-day march toward an implementation plan – does not appear to involve patients or doctors.

“It is a proven fact that developing high-performance systems always involves serious consultation with patients,” she says. Some Klein-era reforms proved ineffective precisely because physicians had been deliberately excluded.

NDP health critic David Shepherd echoed the well-known Opposition refrain: “There would be no need to look at cuts, Americanization and layoffs if this government had not chosen to hand over $ 4.7 billion to big corporations.”

Gil McGowan, head of the Alberta Labor Federation, said: “Jason Kenney is dropping the next generation of health professionals, and it could even be worse than that. He could drive this generation out.”

It was McGowan who said last December 1 that if UCP goes ahead with its plans, a general Alberta workers’ strike would not be “off the table”.

Alberta Labor Federation President Gil McGowan in a 2016 photo shoot.

The report shifts much of the reform work to management of Alberta Health Services, which earns praise as a relatively competent and cost-effective outfit.

He says “there may be opportunities to reduce the number of managers in some areas.” There is a suggestion that managers can share administrative help.

These are pretty tame things after the UCP war cries in the recent election about “many managers managing managers”. At the time, it seemed the AHS chiefs were the problem.

But on Monday Shandro expressed confidence in Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO of AHS. She shared the podium and Shandro diverted some questions to her.

He said there would be no micromanagement reforms. The details will be Yiu’s business. She already has a “team” in place, ready to start.

And so, the organization that struggles with running the system every day will also be responsible for reforming the system.

Yiu, probably the best AHS leader she’s ever had, will need a superhero hat for the job.

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS, speaks at a press conference at the McDougall Center in Calgary on Monday, February 3, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Don Braid’s column appears regularly in the Calgary Herald.

dbraid@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DonBraid

Facebook: Don Braid Politics

