Before our era Prime Minister John Horgan.

Great religions urge us not to retaliate. The Almighty, I hope, will give an exception to the frustrations about the Trans Mountain pipeline.

It’s revengeful fun, frankly, to watch B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan pleaded for “rule of law” as he faces his opposition to the natural gas pipeline, just as the pipeline he tried to block eventually escapes his efforts to undermine the rule of law.

Ever since this PM was elected in 2017, he has been keen to kill Trans Mountain. It was actually a campaign promise.

Now, the obstacles he raised and encouraged are being cleared in the courts. But suddenly he faces the forces he exerted.

The $ 40 billion LNG project, with its offshore gas pipeline, will be built despite First Nations opposition, Horgan insists.

He is frustrated with the successor bosses who oppose and block the LNG project. He points out that the First 20 Nations along the way approve the pipeline.

Doesn’t that look so familiar?

Trans Mountain has benefit agreements with more than 50 First Nations in Alberta and B.C. It will also bring economic benefits not only to indigenous groups but also in B.C. per se.

These arguments had nothing to do with Horgan when Trans Mountain was in question. Now they are suddenly valuable to his pet project.

The development is part of the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in a liquefied natural gas project in Kitimat, B.C.

Kitimat district

Albertdo Albertan who cares about the economy should hope for the LNG project to be built. It will be a huge benefit for Alberta producers.

But no one can help wanting Horgan to spread for too long. Maybe he could also think about how much he helped the UCP defeat another NDP prime minister, Rachel Notley, who fought relentlessly for Trans Mountain.

On Tuesday, Trans Mountain finally received permission from the Federal Court of Appeal, which found no merit in claims that First Nations had not been properly consulted.

On January 16, the Supreme Court of Canada unanimously and almost contemptuously rejected B.C.’s argument that it could control the flow of Alberta bitumen through the pipeline.

That B.C. the issue of government was a priority from the beginning.

The provincial court of appeals had already ruled unanimously against the government, but Horgan referred to the Supreme Court anyway, thus providing more months of uncertainty.

According to congress, the country’s highest court must hear an official reference from a province. If any other party had proved this, the court would probably have refused to accept.

This case amounted to an abuse of process to block a legitimate national project, in the hope that it would simply go away.

Kinder Morgan decided to do it only on September 6, 2018, just days after the Federal Court had withdrawn the project approval certificate.

This decision had merit. Federal consultations with the First Nations had been fierce and futile, more of a formality than a genuine attempt to resolve the issues.

The Trudeau Liberals were forced to buy the project for $ 4.5 billion to save it. That was entirely their fault.

But they were also taken seriously for First Nations consultation. When they were carried around for the second time, the cabinet again approved the project.

A group of First Nations opposing the pipeline tried the same tactic once again, claiming the consultation was not appropriate.

This time the Federal Court was very clear.

First, the federal government, as an owner, showed no signs of prejudice or conflict of interest. The consultations were serious and adequate.

The court also found cases of stagnation by a First Nation that proved elusive when the federations offered to consult. They continued to search for more material.

The court said, “Having all the elements in place for effective consultation without leaving time for actual consultation was not the right course. …

The ruling can be appealed once again to the Supreme Court. Hopefully the court will come out of the nose without a hearing.

Now Horgan has to endure some of the same frustrations that he was good enough to quell. Albertans may not hope he loses, but we have a right to enjoy his annoyance.

