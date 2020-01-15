advertisement

It was damned nearly impossible for the Liberals to turn Quebec into the happiest, most optimistic province of Canada, while killing hope for millions in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

But they have done it. Excellent.

We already knew that resentment was deep in the Prairies. A new Angus Reid Institute poll shows it is almost infinite.

advertisement

Seventy-one percent of Albertans are dissatisfied with the way the country is going. Only 29 percent approve.

In Saskatchewan, 61 percent are dissatisfied; 39 percent are relatively happy.

Moving east, Reid discovers that Quebecers are Canada’s most content citizens.

Fully 76 percent as Canada’s lead; only 24 percent are dissatisfied.

A province that once sought to share luxury in the warm bath of Liberal prosperity, while people in two determined Canadian provinces feel they have been displaced by this nation.

-It’s -29 C in Calgary as I write this, on the way to -32 Tuesday night.

But, good news! The freeze pushed up natural gas prices by 14 cents a gigajoule.

Maybe one or two energy jobs will come back. More than 30,000 people have lost theirs alone in downtown Calgary.

Steam rises from the Bow River and downtown Calgary buildings at -25C on Monday, January 13, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Among the many bitter sights was the Liberals’ wailing lament over the closure of the GM plant in Oshawa, as opposed to their inattention as thousands per week were receiving holiday notices in Alberta.

No Westerner knows any joy in those job losses. But it would be good, as the Liberals expressed deep frustration with GM and made serial promises to help workers if a federal minister had asked a single power producer not to close its doors.

“People in Alberta and Saskatchewan (are) deeply concerned, angry, and worried about what the future holds for their economies, the resource-driven future on which those economies are built and thriving, and their place in the Confederacy. “says Shachi Kurl, the executive director of Angus Reid.

“These provinces feel disconnected and disrespected by the rest of the country, especially central Canada, a feeling further exacerbated by the honesty of Quebecers.”

And yet, this crisis of confidence was not inevitable after the oil price hit in 2014.

Provinces that found genuine support from Ottawa may still feel positive about the future, and grateful for the Liberals.

Reid reveals that a year after winning the 2015 Liberals, most in Alberta and Saskatchewan were still relatively happy with running the country.

Fifty-three percent in Alberta were satisfied; 57 percent in Saskatchewan felt optimistic.

The Liberals had won four seats in Alberta and appointed two ministers.

Alberta’s NDP Prime Minister Rachel Notley had a new idea – to work with the Liberals. Many moderate Albertans thought it was worth a try.

But then a series of events established evidence that the Liberals failed one by one.

In B.C., John Horgan’s NDP defeated the Provincial Liberals on May 9, 2017.

Horgan said he will use “every tool in the toolbox” to block the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

He gave it a good try, proposing and passing new laws, inventing exotic provincial powers for the courts to try and reject.

It all took time – and that was the point; stables until the project died.

Before our era Prime Minister John Horgan.

OARTEL MARTIN-DIOTTE / AFP / Getty Images

When this tactic became apparent, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to strongly assert federal authority and warn that Horgan’s setbacks would cost B.C. a heavy price on lost federal funds.

But he doesn’t. With the tricks of the lower continent always in mind, Trudeau became weak.

When pipeline supporter Kinder Morgan finally gave up, it was Canadians who were paying, after Trudeau was forced to spend $ 4.5 billion to save the project.

Please don’t call it “buying a pipeline for Alberta”. It was a desperate move to save a public job that the Liberals themselves helped sabotage.

Not long after Horgan won, TransCanada canceled the East Energy pipeline that had to transport oil from Alberta to Quebec and the East Coast.

Montreal politicians, including then-Mayor Denis Coderre, sang a happy concert. They had scrapped a $ 15.7 billion Canadian project that would replace much foreign oil.

The Liberals have expressed no remorse. Neither did they bark in May 2019, when the Quebec National Assembly passed a resolution claiming Quebec “had full legitimacy to reject pipeline projects running through its territory.”

Then there was Bill C-48, the so-called tanker moratorium for the northern coast of B.C. It doesn’t stop tankers at all, actually; just uploading refined petroleum products that might one day come from Alberta.

By the day of the federal election on October 21, the Liberals had convinced many Westerners not only for their hostility, but also those provinces whose federal votes they wished were free to violate Canada’s constitution.

These are profound existential threats to people living in landlocked provinces, of which Canada has only two, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

And so, this poll is not at all surprising.

But Trudeau now has a special Prairie envoy, Jim Carr, who is accused of “listening” and “making you happy.”

Don Braid’s column appears regularly in the Calgary Herald.

dbraid@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DonBraid

Facebook: Don Braid Politics

advertisement