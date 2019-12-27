advertisement

The very bad year of the Alberta NDP almost worsened on December 9, when Leader Rachel Notley’s vehicle departed Queen Elizabeth 2 just north of Olds.

Notley had a fear before employee Dylan Sloan managed to steer the vehicle into the safety fence on the average.

“I had a moment where I thought, well, that’s it,” Notley said the next day.

All three occupiers were harmless. The vehicle – a government lease for the Leader of the Opposition – was a writing.

Notley and her employees stayed in the vehicle for 90 minutes, worried that someone would slow down or stop to help, possibly causing a major accident in extremely slippery conditions.

Finally, they got a raise on Olds from the RCMP.

The incident brought to mind MLA Progressive Conservative Manmeet Bhullar, who was killed on November 23, 2015, in QE II, when a semi-out of control hit him while trying to assist a stranded driver.

Notley’s own father, former NDP leader Grant Notley, was killed on Oct. 19, 1984, in a northern plane crash.

All cases illustrate the dangers politicians face as they travel constantly, especially in dangerous winter weather.

But Notley was back at work the next day, conducting a full schedule of meetings in Calgary, including our year-end interview.

Her intense work ethic may be what she shares with Prime Minister Jason Kenney.

Notley knew the loss was coming on April 16th. She believes the NDP’s hopes were cut short on Aug. 30, 2018, by a federal court ruling overturning approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Without that decision, she says, “we would have been far ahead in TMX. And we would have been far ahead in thought, especially in Calgary.”

The steel pipe to be used in the Canadian government’s Trans Mountain expansion project’s oil pipeline construction lies in a storage site in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Dennis Owen / Reuters files

“Some people might say the stars were lining up for us in 2015. And in 2019 they weren’t lining up.

“But I don’t believe the federal government would have bought TMX if Jason Kenney had been Prime Minister at the time.

“It means to me that we wouldn’t have an actual project in play.

“I know we’ve spent thousands of hours on the phone. I can tell you stories of being on the phone with (Federal Minister of Finance) Bill Morneau during a very strong negotiation period for it to happen.

“People can argue that we don’t have the pipeline yet – fair enough.

“But we are much further away than if we had thrown our hands and shouted at Justin Trudeau for Alberta’s investment boost.

“Would Kenney have done what we did? Are you kidding me? They would have seen it as another opportunity to know how bad the federations are. “

Opposition prime ministers and leaders often have friendly personal relationships. Notley’s father and Peter Lougheed, the PC’s prime minister of the day, felt deep mutual respect.

This is not true of Notley and Kenney, at least from her point of view.

Asked to characterize their relationship, she said, “More cool.” Further pressuring her to cite one thing she admires about the prime minister, Notley said after a long pause, “he works hard”.

The key message of Notley – fiercely contested by Kenney and the UCP – is that the new government is destroying the economy and killing unprofitable jobs for the public.

“We said the corporate tax cut would not work,” she said.

“So far it’s not creating jobs and I don’t believe it will.

“What it does instead is create tremendous pressure to disrupt services … and that’s what we’re seeing right now.”

Missing incentives to attract new business, she adds, “is what other jurisdictions are using to get those companies into their ecosystems.”

“And we’re not – we’re using a 30-year plan that’s outdated.

“I think it’s probably ideological. Corporate tax cuts are not about creating jobs. It’s about shrinking the government.”

Kenney says with equal heat that low corporate taxes are the surest way to attract large investments over time. The second drop in tax rates, at 10 per cent, takes effect January 1.

In his year-end conversation with Postmedia, Kenney said: “There will certainly be the usual hysteria from the usual suspects, amplified by many in the media.

“I expect much more from those tactics that create negative headlines for the government and create unnecessary anxiety among voters.”

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney gives a TV address to Albertans before the province’s budget release, October 23, 2019.

Postmedia / document

He says Alberta has a heavy debt, deficit and spending problem that needs to be resolved. Critics, he charges, seem to think that money for wealthy spending comes from nowhere.

But the prime minister also acknowledged “a deep ongoing anxiety about the economic future here”.

“I think there were a lot of people who hoped our choice would just suddenly turn an economy that has been stuck in neutral for four years.

“It just doesn’t happen overnight. And the re-election of the current federal government didn’t help.”

Kenney has been consistent in his majority for over three years. Does Notley intend to run next election?

“Well, if I win again, I will finally break the curse of female prime ministers who cannot be re-elected,” she says.

“We need a strong opposition in Alberta. I do not think we can allow the agenda we have seen in the last two months to pass without discussion. “

The Opposition Leader comes out with a line guaranteed to cause Kenney:

“We have a province to save.”

Don Braid’s column appears regularly in the Herald

dbraid@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DonBraid

Facebook: Don Braid Politics

