Neighborhood 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca in council chambers Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Surprise. The last dining guest Joe Magliocca we learn of was actually at the table.

Unfortunately, that guest was Calgary’s Integrity Commissioner Sal LoVecchio, who now thinks he can’t investigate Joe’s expenses because Joe stuck the city with the tab for $ 163.

This has gone from fiasco to farce. Both of these guys have to step down, right away.

Perhaps Magliocca was in a sensational mood over lunch on July 19 last.

A month earlier, he had been to the conference of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Quebec City, where he had raised expenses to double them for any other councilor, including claims of naming people who were not with him.

At home, Ward 2’s counselor also had his lunch with the integrity officer. Having discovered this foreseeable fact, LoVecchio now moves himself away from the issue. The city will have to find someone else with integrity.

Some councilors immediately agreed. They formed. Jeff Davison wants LoVecchio removed from his part-time position, which comes with a $ 2,000 a month plus $ 200 an hour fund when he does something.

Davison said: “At no point should an integrity commissioner meet to have social lunches with any council member. Their job is to stay independent.”

Exactly. It was also wise to accept any consideration, whether paid personally by a council member, or the city treasurer. The boy’s job is to monitor the integrity of the same counselors.

Related

In his statement after recovering himself again, LoVecchio indicated that the problem was spending, not lunch itself.

“As is often the case, who pays for these social lunches can change from time to time,” wrote the commissioner, a former judge of the Queens Bench Court for 22 years.

“They formed. Magliocca indicated she wanted to pay. I didn’t object. I just said if there was another it would be for my account.”

LoVecchio is deeply concerned, he said, because “the city of Calgary taxpayers don’t have to pay for a social mine of lunch.”

City Integrity Commissioner Sal LoVecchio, in a 2014 photo op.

Postmedia Archive

Magliocca and LoVecchoi dined at the French Specialties of France (“a small part of Italy in the heart of Calgary”) on the north Edmonton Trail.

The menu offers are moderately priced for fine dining in Calgary. Only a couple of entrees cost more than $ 30. But the bill totaled $ 163.

The reason for that rather high tab will be revealed in the detailed Magliocca take, which will come out one way or another.

All this begs another question: where is the move to remove this advisor?

After meeting in Quebec City, he booked food and meal expenses naming eight people who have since said they were not present.

They include Chestermere Coun. Yvette Kind, who has finally managed to file a complaint with the Calgary integrity commissioner on third probation.

Another was Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, whose staff said she did not recall any kind of meeting with Magglioca.

Surrey, B.C., Mayor Laurie Guerra said: “I don’t even remember meeting her – isn’t that weird?”

Quebec City, the 2019 Canadian Federation of Municipalities conference site.

Quebec City Tourism

Councilors should improve Calgary’s reputation at this major national rally. Magliocca’s performance has hurt the city.

He spent a total of $ 6,400 in Quebec, including flights and a hotel bill.

He has pledged to pay $ 2,100 for all his alcohol and waiting costs.

But even after that, his travel expenses will be higher than those of any other advisor. (Coun. Druh Farrell was next with $ 3,257).

Magliocca says these “clerical errors” about alcohol and food charges were simply unintentional, a result of having this stack of cards from so many.

Magliocca, in his 50s, says he can’t remember who was there because “I’m old.”

This is something new – self-inflicted reverse ageism.

His explanations may even be true. But they are very hard to believe; consequently, few people do.

There is little criticism of Magliocca’s spending by other advisors, which inevitably makes you wonder about them.

The only way to regain trust is for the council to approve the Council. Jeromy Farkas’s proposal for strict rules regarding travel and reception costs.

Meanwhile, it is surprising that amid the worst economy Calgary has seen since the 1980s, a city councilor would receive items as a $ 330 bill.

Even in addition to the amounts, an expense account with numerous ghost guests would get one person fired for any private company.

The opportunity for the integrity officer and advisor is clear. To resign.

Don Braid’s column appears regularly in the Herald

dbraid@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DonBraid

Facebook: Don Braid Politics