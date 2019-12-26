advertisement

As 2020 approaches, there is no sign that Prime Minister Jason Kenney will change his tough stance on finances and spending cuts, or his “fair deal” strategy for Alberta’s role in the country.

In an end-of-year interview, the prime minister insisted that he was not promoting Wexit, merely channeling frustration in a positive direction.

And he insisted his cuts would not hurt the overall economy or provincial low GDP.

Kenney argued that the UCP limitation “amounts to one-third of one percent of GDP, spread over four years.

“This is from a provincial GDP of $ 340 billion. This is from a provincial budget of $ 55-billion. So it’s a fraction of a percentage of GDP.

“If we do not start fiscal responsibility now when there is a global economic downturn – as it will for some time – we will be completely unable to cope with it.”

He said past governments have said to themselves: ‘It’s not the right time now. The elections are coming. The unions are giving us a hard time. Things will not go well in the economy. There is a drop in prices. “

“So we continue to kick the can down the road, and if we do it, as the MacKinnon panel (in Alberta finances) said, we will end up with deep, devastating cuts.

“And, look, I’m not going to be the leader doing it.”

Kenney acknowledged that “there is a deep ongoing anxiety about the economic future here,” and that voters expected faster results from his UCP government.

“I think there was hope that our coming to office in May suddenly, instantly, magically, would somehow turn everything around,” he said.

Although he thinks there are signs of hope for 2020, “we are in our fifth year of economic stagnation and at this time we must bring fiscal responsibility.

“At our first group meeting, I told our UCP team to expect that we would have, through most of this government, a tough ride, a very organized opposition, a lot of loud voices. advocates of a broken status quo. It will have an impact on voting numbers. “

Recent surveys have proven it correct. The UCP has fallen sharply in approval. Marc Henry’s poll thinks the government’s rating is at 44 percent, 10 percent off the decline.

Kenney said he is working harder to attract investment than any previous prime minister, most recently in London with his chief investment adviser, David Knight Legg.

Kenney defended Telus’s decision to invest $ 16 billion in high-speed infrastructure in the province.

The NDP claims this was previously announced, but communications from the company indicate that it is “upward” in an earlier $ 40 billion announcement of national broadband work.

“$ 16 billion for 5G and high-speed (comes) with many front-end applications and areas like agro-tech and healthcare,” the prime minister said.

“But we’re also working on things in the aviation sector, financial services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, agri-food and agro-processing, and, of course, IT, most of which is happening organically anyway.

“So yes, I’m optimistic we’ll see some of them in 2020.”

Kenney continues to believe that his overall corporate tax cut, with a second one-point drop coming January 1, is the best way to attract investment.

NDP leader Rachel Notley argues that this is a purely “ideological” step that concerns the smaller government, not investment.

Kenney countered: “The extraordinary consensus of economists will tell you that this is the single most effective thing we can do to attract new capital to this province.”

He has faced criticism for his “fair deal” panel, with its concrete topics for discussion, including a provincial police force and pension plan.

Once again, he has unequivocally denied that he has any interest in separatism or wants to promote it. But it also cannot be ignored, he says.

“The challenge for me as a political leader is how do you deal with this very real feeling that exists?

“The number that is most worrying is not the 32 per cent who say they support segregation. I think a lot of those people are blazing steam.

“The number that worries me the most is 75 to 80 percent in the poll, who have said they understand or sympathize with that feeling.

“I don’t think 80 percent of Albertans give up on Canada. I think they are just worried that Canada has given up on them.

“My challenge is to overcome all this and do everything we can to prove that there is a fair deal for this province in the federation, to which we have contributed a lot.”

He says the NDP tends to “mock and mock” the anger (though Notley doesn’t express that feeling).

“Do you know what he would do when people in leadership take that position?” Kenney asks.

“It just makes it worse. You need to listen to people, take their concerns seriously, and come up with constructive alternatives.

“Look, I wish I didn’t deal with alienation. But we didn’t create it, and ignoring it is the worst possible solution. We’re trying to find a ramp for that frustration constructively.”

He noted that he recently received a major ovation in Ottawa when he made the case for Alberta for change.

“It wasn’t for me. It was for Alberta. It was an expression of solidarity.

“So I want people to understand – yes, we’re having a hard time. But there are many Canadians who get what we have done for this country, who have our back.”

