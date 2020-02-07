advertisement

NDP Leader Rachel Notley and UCP Leader Jason Kenney.

The prime minister spends $ 24,000 on a six-day trip to Central Canada and the US, promoting investment in Alberta.

Immediately, the collision begins.

The opposition says it is nothing but a political vanity trip. . .

“Albertans want the Prime Minister to be more visible here at home now, talking in the industry and having a plan to save the economy and jobs that are left out.”

The prime minister in question is not Jason Kenney. It was Rachel Notley when she was about to embark on her first big trip out of the province in 2015. The figure was from Wildrose leader Brian Jean.

Today, Kenney is similarly known for his trip to Quebec and Washington, where he arrived on Thursday.

He’s the Penthouse Premier, the phoney cowboy. Even his hands (too polished to ever do a day’s work) come for hostile examination. His travels are a daily fire on Twitter.

The explosions at Notley came from the right. Kenney is left-handed.

However, executives share the same goal – to attract investment and business activity in a deeply challenging environment.

During the boom times money came to Alberta without much effort. These days, Alberta has to go for the money. The fact was recognized by both the NDP and UCP governments.

The task is also political – to convince other Canadians that the Alberta energy industry deserves support. Notley ruthlessly lobbied at that point in Ontario and Quebec. So does Kenney.

One result is that Quebec now agrees that federal capital for stabilization payments to Alberta should be abolished. That could help bring the province over $ 1 billion in cash.

Politicians sometimes inflame suspicion of spending. Former Prime Minister Alison Redford famously abused government-owned aircraft.

It is always wise to keep a careful eye on travel expenses, the current living example is Calgary Ward 2 Coun. The ghostly viewers of Joe Magliocca at the bar.

Fortunately, it’s not hard to do. Provincial travel spending details are published regularly, with total category values ​​and individual invoices for amounts beyond one day’s pay.

In fact, it is precisely those discoveries that feed the enduring barrier on social media, usually without any context.

“The travel protocol is exactly the same as the previous government,” says Katy Merrifield, director of communications at Kenney.

“Non-partisan public service personnel follow standard government travel and accommodation guidelines when booking trade missions for elected officials, select economy flights and interval hotels. Security decisions are the sole consideration of sheriffs.”

For Kenney’s trip to Mexico City, security accounted for 54 percent of his total spending of $ 24,447.

Sheriffs send advanced officers to assess risk and coordinate with local law enforcement. Then the prime minister arrives with his or her details.

Of course, security will cost more elsewhere. But even for Kenney’s previous trip to Montreal, Quebec City and Fredericton, security was 22 percent of the total bill of $ 17,354.

Specific security details have not been disclosed – for security reasons. They are included in the overall cost.

But the sheriff’s word is law when it comes to security, now as it was for Notley. It is a modern reality that can make travel costs seem inflated.

Neil Lettis, supervisor of the Executive Protection Unit, said in a statement: “In any case, the primary consideration is to ensure the safety and security of the individual (s) under protection.

“Security decisions depend on the circumstances, but they are always made after a thorough threat and risk assessment.”

Overall, there seems to be little difference between spending on Notley and Kenney excursions when considering the length, distance, security and number of cities.

The NDP, while in government, criticizes details of Kenney’s trip – meeting with Republican politicians, for example – but not the whole idea of ​​Kenney making these trips.

Of course, some people do not believe that travel has any use. This is a view supported by the lack of block investment so far.

But in my opinion, they should keep trying. The alternative is to hunt in Alberta – not an opportunity for a province so dependent on foreign trade.

In the meantime, people can stop demonizing their enemy to do exactly what their hero did.

