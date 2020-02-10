advertisement

Suddenly, Prime Minister Jason Kenney is speaking publicly about the “energy transition”.

This is new. And it’s significant

“Over the next few decades as we transition to the energy transition, we all know there will be a constant demand for gross,” he told a panel at the Wilson Center in Washington last Friday.

Kenney added: “It is preferred that the last barrel in that transition period come from a stable, credible liberal democracy, among the highest environmental standards, human rights and land labor.”

Energy transition. Last barrel. Transition period. Six not so small words we have never heard clearly from Kenney before.

“I have a pretty clear sense of purpose,” Kenney said in a later interview. “There is no reasonable person who can deny that in the coming decades we will see a gradual shift from hydrocarbon-based energy to other forms of energy.”

That would seem obvious to millions of Canadians; but Kenney’s words are a significant and substantial change of tone for the UCP government.

There is a widespread opinion that the Prime Minister, and Albertans in general, do not recognize that a seismic shift is happening in the energy markets.

We have been widely seen as waving a flag of denial on oil ramifications, unplanned, but producing more oil and gas.

Abacus-Clean Energy Energy polls in Canada show 68 percent of Canadians – and exactly the same percentage of Albertans – believe Kenney personally opposes switching from oil and gas to green energy sources.

And yet, fully 60 percent of Alberta respondents want him to find ways to shift Alberta’s economy to green over time.

That figure is higher in Canada, at 72 percent. But the clear majority of Albertans have agreed with the changing world. And they obviously want the Prime Minister on board.

The change in tone at Kenney may also have much to do with federal decisions on the big Teck Resources oil project. His comments appear to be aimed at as many undecided cabinet ministers as the public at large.

It is almost impossible to imagine those Liberal Ministers approving Teck without any assurance that, over time, UCP Alberta is comfortable with the transition, even in Kenney’s long-term scenario.

Increasingly, big investors and power companies also want their money in countries with a strong green agenda.

“We get it,” Kenney said in the interview. “There’s a transition going on.

“But in that world, according to the International Energy Agency, even their strongest forecast for hydrocarbons, in 2040, they see 68 million barrels of crude oil consumed per day and they see a near doubling of output. natural gas. “

Asked about his long-term outlook, he said, “50 years from now I suspect there will be a lot of hydrocarbons still consuming, and I hope Alberta is the last barrel.

“But yes, I think the modern developed economy will use energy sources that we have not yet considered.

“In the transition period, I want Alberta to be considered the global leader in greening non-renewable energy, while also seeing an increase in renewable forms of energy.

“Alberta needs to be a player in this, and our companies are committed to doing it in a way that is net-zero about carbon.”

He said that while in Washington, he had a meeting with US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette “about the potential of Alberta-US co-operation on green technology to reduce the environmental impact of our non-renewable energy.”

He also sought “billions” in renewable projects now underway in Alberta, including the new Travers Solar Power project in Vulcan County, which has attracted $ 500m of investment from a Danish group.

Kenney is not ready to stop his attacks on environmental groups that want to shut down oil.

“There are two currents in this, a utopian notion that you can turn off the modern industrial economy tomorrow, shut off our current energy consumption and run the world in rain and unicorn arrows.

“Then there is the other current, which is the reality, where we continue to have massive consumption of hydrocarbon energy for at least 20 or 30 years, but will be at the same time increasing technology that allows for other forms of energy.”

As for the Teck Resources decision pending, he said, “I don’t know what to expect.

“I can tell you what I hope – that the government of Canada will abide by the law and the regulatory process, rather than replace policy for regulation.”

Kenney’s critics will say that he is simply catching up with what the NDP has been trying to do for four years.

That’s a fair point. But it’s Alberta’s future that matters most, and Kenney now publicly projects a picture that makes sense.

Don Braid's column appears regularly in the Herald.

dbraid@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DonBraid

Facebook: Don Braid Politics

