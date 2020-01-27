advertisement

Lisa Davis has resigned from her position on the Board of Education in Calgary.

Postmedia Archive

On Sunday evening, Calgary Board of Education trustees gathered in secret and then passed a motion without revealing the topic.

Not coincidentally, audiences for the province were arriving on board Monday morning.

The secret motion required that every trustee elected meeting with the district auditors have a CBE attorney present, according to some sources.

On Monday morning, trustee Lisa Davis announced that she was stepping down as her representative for wards 6 and 7. She will officially announce Tuesday.

She called Sunday’s vote “the final straw in my continued limitations on my ability to fulfill my duties as a trustee.”

Davis was to meet with audiences Monday.

In a Facebook post, she said, “If asked, I will continue to cooperate fully as I can give the restrictions that have been imposed on me.”

Having a CBE lawyer present is like an order for any believer who has a problem with board work, politics and governance.

The legal wing of the board in the past has threatened believers to express criticism.

Apparently, people elected by voters can be sanctioned by bureaucrats for speaking independently.

By midnight Monday, the province was calling the board for another attempt to impose political-style unity in the face of any criticism or inquiry.

“It is extremely disturbing that Trustee Davis has felt the need to resign amid an independent review of governance,” said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange’s press secretary, Colin Aitchison.

“Her showing that the CBE is restricting her and other trustees from fully cooperating with Grant Thornton’s independent financial and government review is troubling.

“It is the government’s expectation that the CBE will allow trustees and their administrators to co-operate fully with this summary.”

The CBE, as you would expect, expressed high confidence “that our governance policies and procedures are fully consistent with strong governance legislation and practices.”

Sunday night’s secret sanction was opposed only by Davis and another trustee, Althea Adams of wards 3 and 4.

Davis has often been in trouble with the board for her efforts to make her debates and decisions more public. There is also deep mistrust because she was an unsuccessful candidate for a 2018 UCP nomination.

Be that as it may, domestic politics – and they are extremely bad – Davis is concerned about the board’s continued suppression of simpler democratic principles.

This was long before the Kenney government came into office. Sheila Taylor, when she was a believer, also faced threats of legal action.

It is worth noting that she also was a conservative who eventually ran for the old Wildrose Party. Also like Davis, she had a strong financial background and asked many questions.

Elected bodies across Alberta accommodate political change daily. The CBE seems completely incapable of tolerating the slightest ideological or political diversity.

Sunday’s meeting was another example of this kind of pressure – perhaps the most outrageous of all.

City councilors can bring forward any movement they like in public. In the CBE, moves designed to improve the system are often killed in secret meetings.

It is not clear that Davis, even after her resignation takes effect, will be able to speak freely without facing legal action.

Boundaries on its right to disclose anything that has happened in the past “are just board waivers,” she said in a scathing comment.

Some people may worry that she is leaving early. For that, she says on Facebook:

“(I) have regretted that I am now unable to fulfill the tasks that the public has chosen me to do and that I have to resign.”

In 1999, the day’s education minister, Lyle Oberg, fired the entire board and appointed a provincial believer, George Cornish, to run the organization. Thereafter, there were seven choices for the new believers for seven months.

The reason, compared to today’s mess, was insignificant; the trustees would not be associated, to the point that the province considered the board “dysfunctional”.

Today the CBE is judging the same fate. LaGrange has not ruled out the removal of all believers.

It may be the only way to answer the biggest question of all – what on earth is this school board so scared of?

Don Braid’s column appears regularly in the Calgary Herald.

dbraid@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DonBraid

Facebook: Don Braid Politics

