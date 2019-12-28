advertisement

In 2019, Premier Jason Kenney’s UCP dismantled large pieces of Alberta’s governing system. For many Albertans this was dramatic and disturbing.

In 2020, the government will begin deploying Humpty again. The new structures will quickly show that UCP is just starting.

The biggest spread is the arrival in health care.

For the first time since the Ralph Klein years, Alberta has a government that unbiasedly advocates serious system rationalization, high cost cutting and the provision of more services paid for by public insurance.

The famous Klein allowed the demolition of Calgary General Hospital in a massive eruption on October 4, 1998. The Holy Cross – after costly renovations – was already closed, in 1996. Klein cut the number of health districts from 17 to nine. In the later era of Ed Stelmach, everyone rolled into a provincial body, Alberta Health Services.

It was all in the name of cost reduction. And yet, the cost drag was set again quickly.

This year, the government will spend $ 20.6 billion on health care, on a budget with total spending close to $ 55 billion.

After Kenney took office in May, the MacKinnon report determined that Alberta spends more per capita than any other province.

The Kenney changes will not be a Klein-era demolition derby. But at the level of the whole system, they can eventually reach even deeper.

His first major target is compensation for doctors and nurses, which MacKinnon identified as a major reason for Alberta’s high costs.

There is already legislation that allows the government to essentially repeal its payroll agreement with doctors.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a statement: “Our payments to doctors are out of line with other provinces: the average fee for a doctor’s service is more than $ 100,000 higher than comparable provinces, and the per capita costs. per capita for physician services is 19 per cent higher than the national average. “

The great conflict of work is inevitable. Doctors will have less time to spend with patients – if doctors stick around. During Klein’s time, many award-winning specialists left for prestigious US positions.

The tide, once it starts to flow, is very difficult to reverse. It took nearly a decade to start earning doctors. This alarming cycle can be repeated very quickly.

On top of all this, the government is also conducting a thorough review of the structure and management of AHS, as well as programs, services and policies. The report by Ernst and Young is due on December 31st.

This is not just about reducing management positions and getting paid. The widest option is for the government to eliminate entire programs and listing services.

After reducing workers’ wages, shrinking the system itself is the surest way to reduce costs. This is a far greater challenge for services receiving Albertan than allowing more operations in private clinics.

“It will be a lot of work,” Shandro recently said of the impending reforms.

And a lot of turmoil, too. Very little of this was mentioned by the UCP before the April election. Many demonstrations and breakthroughs are inevitable. A general strike is possible.

Nurses gather in the steps of the Alberta Legislature to denounce the provincial UCP 2019 budget on November 20, 2019.

Shaughn Butts /

Postmedia

One of the biggest goals in the MacKinnon report, second only to health care, was advanced education. Here, too, Alberta’s per capita costs are higher than the national average.

The government has already rejected many universities and colleges with funding cuts by nearly half of their surpluses.

Students will be hit hard by the loss of tuition and higher interest rates on student loans. Putting so much burden on students seems small-minded, at best.

These measures save public money, obviously, but in the UCP scheme of things they are just getting worse.

The most dramatic option is for the government to downsize this system as well.

MacKinnon noted this opportunity: “The government needs to move quickly to address the future of those post-secondary institutions that do not appear to be applicable in future funding scenarios.”

In other words, close some schools completely or merge their functions with larger camps.

Athabasca University is considered vulnerable by some in the academic world. The University of Lethbridge has a Calgary campus. Such supplements are unlikely to survive.

The other issue is the duplication of programs and faculties across the university spectrum.

This is essential, the argument goes, so that students everywhere in the province can get their education closer to home. Over time, it is possible that some major faculties will only be accommodated in one school.

There will have to be major upheaval as all this begins to sink.

The Fair Deal panel holds a public hearing in Calgary on December 10.

Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Finally, the province’s Independent Province panel, backed by some as a sop for the separatists, could prove to be more serious than it looks.

The panel has the sons of two former prime ministers – Preston Manning, son of former Prime Minister Ernest Manning and Stephen Lougheed, son of former Prime Minister Peter Lougheed – sitting side by side. It is run by Oryssia Lennie, a former civil servant respected for Alberta and the federal government.

The panel, which will report by March 31, 2020, is not simply inviting angry people to switch off. It is based on nine specific proposals for change.

The first three are: 1. Establish a provincial revenue agency to collect taxes; 2.] Creating an Alberta retirement plan; and, 3.] Establish a provincial police force like those in Ontario and Quebec.

These measures are all possible within the constitution. Whether they are desirable is another matter. The whole project is already very divisive.

But Kenney is not ready to back down. It would be very strange if the Prime Minister, after going through all the hearings and receiving the report, did not at least take a significant step.

This is the kind of year it promises to be. Lots of action, accompanied by the usual breakfast, the acronym.

Don Braid’s column appears regularly in the Herald

dbraid@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DonBraid

Facebook: Don Braid Politics

