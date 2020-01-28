advertisement

Plans for a new “super school” at Dundee East took a big step forward after the councilors agreed to officially consult on a potential merger.

The proposal calls for the creation of a new campus in Dundee East for the students of Craigie High and Braeview Academy.

At the Child and Family Services Committee of Dundee City Council last night, councilors voted to advance the plans, which would mean new

£ 60m building under construction at the former High St Savior’s Drumgeith Road.

It is hoped that the new mixed high school / community learning campus will be operational from August 2024.

This is part of larger plans to solve the high capacity problems in several schools in the city.

Council chief John Alexander described it as a “genuinely exciting” plan.

He said, “It’s not just a school. He would work with D&A College and continue Braeview’s fantastic work with Michelin through the new innovation center.

“A solution for both schools is essential.”

Braeview was hit by a huge fire in 2018, which means that some students are taught in portable booths, while Craigie High has deteriorated in part since it opened in 1970.

The local authority has spent millions in recent years to maintain the schools, but it is widely recognized that they need to be replaced.

Last year, the condition of the two buildings sparked discussions on possible solutions, leading to an informal consultation on the possibility of merging the schools.

The results showed that the majority of parents who responded wanted to keep schools separate, but the small sample size gave rise to more questions than answers.

Labor counselors, including leader Kevin Keenan, questioned the price of £ 60 million.

Executive Director of Child and Family Services Paul Clancy said “inflation” must be taken into account because the school will not be built for several years.

The proposal also provides for the creation of a higher education center for pupils with additional support needs.

A new school would mean that the catchment area of ​​the Grove Academy would be expanded to include the catchment area of ​​Craigiebarns Elementary School.

The consultation will begin on February 10 and will continue until the end of March.

