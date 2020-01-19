advertisement

After a two-game loss, Oklahoma Basketball took care of the business and avoided a heavy loss for the TCU Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma Basketball had lost two straight losses, one in Iowa State and one in Kansas, which was not entirely healthy. Thanks to Brady Manek’s 31 points in his career, the team was able to hold its own 83-63 against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma and Brady Manek (who shot 4: 16 in the last game) had a terrible shooting night against Kansas when they shot down only 30%, but they exploded on Saturday when they shot a whopping 53.7% out of the field.

“We had a better ball movement today than before,” said Sooners head coach Lon Kruger. “Our boys did a good job by reducing the defensive with the Dribble Drive and accusing our shooters. We have made the extra pass better. When you do that, good things happen to you aggressively. “

In addition to his career high in points (31) and three pointers (7), Manek was also the 46th Sooners player, who scored at least 1,000 points in his career. He had 31 points and nine rebounds in the game.

Austin Reaves recovered from the worst game of his Sooners career with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in the 5-11 shootout.

Kristian Doolittle had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, De’Vion Harmon had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Jamal Bieniemy came on with seven assists, five rebounds and three points.

Oklahoma’s main focus was to stop TCU’s Desmond Bane, who was one of the top scorers in the Big 12 game with 16.9 points per game. He shot only 5 out of 14 points from the field when the Sooners held only 12 points on Bane on Saturday while shooting only 2: 9 from the three-point line. At the time of the game, Bane shot 47 percent of three. The horned frogs shot only 22% of three and a total of 37% as a team.

My thoughts on the game

We couldn’t miss it. Much of Oklahoma’s success this season has depended on whether they can score their goals. If you shoot only 30% off the field, you will lose to Kansas without the best player. However, if you score a goal and watch the ball very well, this Sooners team is very hard to beat. It all comes down to shooting.

Although the Sooners lost the sales fight (11 to 8) along with the offensive rebound fight (6 to 11), the Sooners achieved a narrow overall victory in the rebound fight when they caught 34 rebounds on TCUs 32.

I’m looking forward to

Oklahoma has the best team record in college basketball at the Baylor Bears. Baylor averages 73.4 points in the season compared to Oklahoma’s 73.2. The average of the bears is 38.5 rebounds per game compared to 37 in Oklahoma, along with 11.9 sales from a competition to just 10.5 in OU.

As far as the statistics of the season are concerned, the teams stack surprisingly evenly. Both teams are able to throw the ball into the basket, with Oklahoma having a sales advantage and Baylor having a rebound advantage.

Oklahoma can win the sales battle, but Baylor cannot allow some of these properties to be recovered by allowing them to gain more properties through offensive rebound. It may seem simple on paper, but that has been a problem for OU, especially in conference play. The Sooners must limit the attack boards to have more shooting opportunities and have a good night of shooting to take out the bears.

Next: Biggest takeaways of the week

The bad news for Oklahoma is that Baylor is second in the Big 12 with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game….

Search for Oklahoma to win Baylor for the first time since 2016, to establish itself as a legitimate conference game threat and to gain the respect of many college basketball players.

