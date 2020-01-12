advertisement

It’s your first choice for the NFL All-Time Team quarterback. The 10 options are: Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh, John Elway, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.

Members of a 26-member special committee selected them all for this position as part of the celebration of the 100th season of the NFL. All won championships with the exception of Marino. All are in the Hall of Fame with the exception of Brady and Manning, who are not yet eligible.

On December 28, the quarterback was the final position for the all-time team.

Although Graham actually won seven championships – four in the All-America Conference and three in the NFL – Brady has the most in the NFL with six Super Bowl rings. He is a four-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time League MVP. The Patriots won their 11th AFC East Crown in a row with Brady behind the middle. At 42, he still has a chance of winning a title.

“It’s pretty amazing, and I’ve looked at all the names and so many of the guys I’ve looked up to over the years who have been my idols and heroes,” said Brady, who grew up in Northern California and grew up for Montana. “I’m glad I still do it.”

“With a lot of help and support I just learned and tried to get a little better and a little better and to develop myself further.”

Favre also grew up with the NFL and worshiped another man on the all-time team.

“When I was a little kid, I wanted to play professional football. I wanted to be Roger Staubach, ”said Favre. “This is who I looked up to and who my favorite player was and he’s still my type. To be able to do exactly what I wanted and achieve so much … have all the temporary records (when he retired)? Are you kidding me?”

Favre is the only player to have won three NFL MVP Awards in a row.

“I never thought of Pro Bowls, never of MVPs,” he said. “I imagined what it would mean to run on the field for Super Bowls. How cool that would be. I have to live that and everything that comes after: do you want to kid me? “

