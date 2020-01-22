advertisement

Bradley Cooper’s follow-up to “ A Star Is Born ” of 2018 will follow familiar territory, but there is one major difference – it will be a Netflix movie.

Deadline reports that Cooper’s long-awaited biopic of Leonard Bernstein and his tumultuous marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre is now supported by the streaming giant, and in addition, three big names will produce it alongside him. Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and “Joker” director Todd Phillips have all been announced as producers on the biopic, all for different reasons.

Spielberg, for example, has just finished work on a remake of “West Side Story”, arguably the most recognizable work of Bernstein as a composer. Martin Scorsese, meanwhile, intended to run the biopic before dropping it and chasing “ The Irishman ” instead, while Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips have a production banner together.

As mentioned, Bernstein had a colorful life and marriage and is ripe for making a great Oscar-friendly biopic. On the one hand, Bernstein was accused (and ultimately exonerated) of being a communist, made his debut as a conductor with the New York Philharmonic when he was 25 years old after the conductor fell sick, and had regular relationships with men while he was married. According to Deadline sources, it was the charged relationship between Bernstein and Montealegre that drew him to the film.

Cooper is currently on the verge of directing, co-writing with Josh Singer, producing and playing the role of Leonard Bernstein. However, no other cast has yet been announced, and it’s likely that the untitled biopic won’t be available until 2022, probably just in time for the Oscars that year.

