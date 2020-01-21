advertisement

The project is supported by producers Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Todd Phillips.

Bradley Cooper’s longtime biographical drama by Leonard Bernstein will be available from Paramount at Netflix after its first development. The project was announced for the first time in 2018 and will be Cooper’s successor to the Oscar winner “A Star Is Born”. Deadline first reported the news. Cooper will direct, stage and produce the film based on a script that he wrote together with “Sightlight” Oscar winner Josh Singer. Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Todd Phillips, the director of “Joker”, are also involved as producers. The screenplay spans 30 years and tells the story of the composer Bernstein and his marriage to Felicia Montealegre.

By deadline report: “Production of the Bernstein film is expected to begin early next year. Netflix will have a major theatrical release ahead of the movie premieres on its streaming site, as will Scorsese on The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, and a few other contenders for the award ceremony. “

“Bradley’s directorial debut was brilliant, and he quickly became a serious filmmaker,” said Scott Stuber, chief executive of Netflix. “His strong passion and clear vision to bring the relationship between the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre to life promise to do their life justice as only this renowned film team can do. It is an honor for us to work with the Bernsteins to make their family history accessible to a wide audience. “

Cooper has developed the project over the past two years in collaboration with Bernstein’s legacy, including the composer’s three children. Scorsese originally wanted to direct an amber film from Singer’s screenplay with Cooper, but Scorsese gave Cooper the director’s chair to continue working on “The Irishman” at that time. Jake Gyllenhaal also developed an amber film with Cary Fukunaga, but this project failed when Cooper received support from the composer’s estate. Fukunaga directed the upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die”.

Cooper’s amber drama is now included in a high-profile list of upcoming Netflix films, including Dee Rees’ “The Last Thing He Wanted”, Charlie Kaufman’s “I’m Thinking of the End of Things,” Spike Lee’s “Da Five Bloods “And David belong to Fincher’s“ Mank ”. All of these films will be released in 2020.

