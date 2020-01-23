advertisement

“Joker” has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Editing, one of the eleven nominations the comic film received for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Bradley Cooper, Joaquin Phoenix

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

advertisement

“A Star Is Born” was Warner Bros.’s major Oscar nominee at the 2019 Academy Awards. This year, the studio received the most Oscar nominations for a single film with the comic film “Joker”, which is to appear in eleven categories when the ceremony takes place next month. What do these two Warner Bros. Oscar Power players have in common? The answer is Bradley Cooper. The filmmaker of “A Star Is Born” was a producer of “Joker”, but it turned out that his role was much bigger and more practical than some fans expect. Jeff Groth, editor of “Joker”, recently told Collider that Cooper was an important figure in the editing room for “Joker”.

“We kept them fairly close to ourselves,” said Groth when asked about a trial of the film. “We showed it more personally to people and filmmakers. Bradley Cooper definitely came over a couple of times. He was a producer of the film, but he definitely saw the film many times and sat with us. We could call him if we got stuck with anything and say, “Hey, can you come over and look at things?”

Groth continued, “He misses nothing. He would look at things and pick even the smallest things. He was definitely a big help. I think he has a lot more experience on average than most people would think.”

One of the great challenges when working on “Joker” was to sort numerous recordings of Joaquin Phoenix’s improvisations. The film’s script would change in a moment while filming, and the editorial team would keep the narrative taut as the filming became more casual and improvisational. After A Star Is Born’s Oscar success, Cooper is clearly a favorite among Warner Bros. executives, and it’s no shock to hear that his role in “Joker” flowed into the creative process in post-production ,

The next thing for Cooper as a director is a biographical drama about the famous composer Leonard Bernstein. The untitled drama has received Netflix support this week and is expected to begin production in 2021. Cooper wrote the script together with Oscar winner “Spotlight” Josh Singer.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement