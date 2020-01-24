advertisement

Keegan Bradley used an eagle and a birdie over his final five holes on Thursday to grab a share of the lead with Denmark’s Sebastian Cappelen after the first round of Open Farmers Insurance in San Diego.

Heading into the ninth behind Torrent Pines’ North Course, Bradley punched his first two holes of the day and made the turn at 3-under-33. a birdie in the eighth par-3 hole to finish in 6-under 66.

This was equivalent to the score previously posted by Cappelen on the hardest course of the South. Cappelen arrived at 7 under a late boat after throwing it in a highway bunker in the par-4 17th hole.

Rory McIlroy, second in the world rankings, is among a host of 5-under players including former Farmers champion Bubba Watson and Rookie of the Year Sungjae Im reigning. McIlroy made seven birdies to offset a pair of rogues in his first Northern Irishman tour since November.

“I put the ball well for the most part,” he told Golf Channel. “I hit some pretty good iron shots, I hit some loose ones. I got good around the greens. A little rusty around the greens, but with a little play, a little more practice and I hope you will feel calmer as the week goes on. “

Among these another attack is Spain’s third-ranked Jon Rahm, whose throwing start spread after catching birdies in four of his first eight holes in the North Course.

Seven-time champion Tiger Woods also began his tournament on the back nine of the North Course. He overcame an early trick to finish at 3-under 69 as Woods tries to win his 83rd PGA Tour title and set the career record he currently shares with Sam Snead.

“I formed the ball off my fingers,” said Woods, who has a new driver in his bag this week. “I didn’t get the ball the way it needed to be today, but overall all of my losses were at good points.”

Woods is playing his first field event since the ZOZO Championship in October and his first competitive event since last month’s Presidents Cup. He hit eight of 14 free throws, 13 of the 18 greens in regulation and needed 29 first-round balls.

“I have a lot of great memories here,” Woods said. “It’s great to be back. This was the first golf tournament I ever went to with my dad, so we’ll be down here a long time. This golf course has many great memories, and I hope tomorrow you can ‘I do them all together again as I did today.’

Also in the group of players in the 3 under is two-time champion Brandt Snedeker and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

NOTES: Defending champion Justin Rose needed a birdie in the 18th hole to finish at 3-over 75. He’s struggling to become the first ever reigning event champion since Woods (2005-08). … Twice champion Jason Day was 3 with six holes, but came back on the attack to post a 73-year-old as he made his return from a back injury. … The field boasts 18 of the 30 best players in the FedEx Cup rankings and seven of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. … Three-time event winner Phil Mickelson (1993, 2000-01) opened with a draw of 72 at South Course, despite being 2 under six holes.

