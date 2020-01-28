advertisement

Before the Super Bowl on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Fox Sports created a new position for Brad Zager last February to head up production and reporting for the biggest event in American sports.

As executive producer and executive vice president / production and operations manager, Zager oversees all aspects of production, logistics, and coordination that lead to pre-game and in-game reporting from Miami Super Bowl 54. It will be his third Super Bowl with the network in a way for Fox, where he has worked for more than two decades.

“It’s bigger than anyone in this country,” Zager told Awful Announcing. “There are really only three places on earth where you can work and where you can work on a Super Bowl from this point of view. We are very proud of that and we are really looking forward to it.”

advertisement

Discussions and plans for Fox’s Super Bowl coverage started over a year ago and eventually came together with the plan to include more than 100 hours of coverage this week from a South Beach studio on Ocean Drive in Lummus Park – what Zager called Fox World – to host Much of the week’s regular studio program is usually run from New York and Los Angeles.

Pregame coverage on Sunday begins with the Fox NFL kickoff at 1:00 p.m. east of South Beach before the Fox NFL Sunday Crew takes over from three different locations at 2 a.m. After leaving South Beach, the Pregame crew heads north to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to attend an outdoor event in front of the stadium before reporting on the Pregame at the stadium ends at 5 a.m. This leads to Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers, Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino requesting the action on the field.

“It’s our job to put all these pieces of the puzzle together to get the best show,” said Zager. “What you really learn through this process is the Super Bowl, which is about details and making sure you really weed more than you would do anything else, because every little thing has a big impact.”

With more than 100 million players who will see the game itself and tens of millions who will prepare for pre-game content and shows during Super Bowl week, it is noticed and talked about when things go wrong. It is Zager’s job to make sure everything works as well as possible.

“Someone asked me what my worst case scenario for the Super Bowl is, and I said I don’t have just one, but hundreds of them that keep me going at night,” said Zager. “From a camera that doesn’t work, someone who gets sick, a person who doesn’t feel well, to a problem at the three locations from which we’re going to broadcast on Sunday. It just happens many logistics solutions, and each of them has its own hurdles to overcome. “

Part of this logistical minefield is the addition of a third set, the Super Bowl Fan Plaza stage in the stadium car park. Zager said that he and Fox wanted to add another location before the game to mimic the natural flow of the fan on Super Bowl Sunday. Fans will start the day somewhere in the Miami area, open the tailgate in front of Hard Rock Stadium, and then head to the main event.

“There’s almost this College GameDay where you feel like a tail outside of the Super Bowl because so many people have come out of town to watch their team,” said Zager. “We will follow this flow all day and make sure that we are always in a place where we have energy behind us.”

Fox has done some college football test runs of this element outside the stadium for the network’s GameDay competitor, Big Noon Kickoff. But this time it will be the most-watched pre-game show of the year after Zager said they had a lot of success with a two-set show before the banquet games.

“Having this type of set out there really helped us make a plan for what we wanted from the Super Bowl set,” he said. “The thinking process was very similar and followed from the outside in, as we did with the Big Noon Kickoff.”

Starting at 2 a.m., the Super Bowl Pregame show features the usual people you see every Sunday, the names that make up the game above, and additional talents like Charissa Thompson, reporter Kristina Pink, and Carolina Panthers Tight End Greg Olsen. But the biggest name everyone wants to see on the Fox sets will be Rob Gronkowski, who played his last NFL game in last year’s Super Bowl and made the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history when Fox launched the game three years ago has broadcast.

Zager is here to make sure everyone gets their necessary Gronk fix that includes both live and recorded segments, including the GameDay type outside.

“Gronk is great,” said Zager. “You can’t take your eyes off him when he’s on.”

In addition to your usual Super Bowl pre-game features for the two teams and their quarterbacks, Fox is broadcasting part of Sean Hannity’s interview with President Trump at 3:30 a.m. east of the White House. The thing that excites Zager most during the pre-game marathon is an updated version of Johnny Cash’s Ragged Old Flag, a feature they introduced in Houston three years ago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lNF2f3mXrY [/ embed]

“We are excited to see how we have revised what we did in Houston to get an updated look,” said Zager. “I think when it airs, it’s a really good connection to make sure everyone knows how important this day is to America and how everyone gets together.”

Then when 6pm hits, Buck and Aikman will call their 6th Super Bowl together, an extremely soothing element for Zager.

“I can’t say enough positive things about Joe and Troy through this process,” said Zager, “and how they have established themselves as one of the great voices of football in this generation.”

After a year of careful planning, Zager hopes that his first Super Bowl in charge will come together successfully without one of the myriad of worst-case scenarios that kept him awake at night.

“We only have a lot of trust that everything has been thought of, and all the time and effort people put in it pays off when everyone is watching,” he said.

advertisement