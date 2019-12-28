advertisement

American sprint car champion Brad Sweet got a shot in the record books when he contested the NSW sprint car championship at Valvoline Raceway on Monday evening.

Only three Americans – including Sweet – won the state championship title. His compatriot Billy Anderson from California and Danny Smith from Indiana are two-time NSW champions.

Sweet, who won his only state crown at Valvoline Raceway in 2015, has the opportunity to join Anderson and Smith as two-time winners.

The American auto legend, four-time Indy 500 winner AJ Foyt, competes at the Australian Speedcar GP at Liverpool City Raceway. Foyt won the AGP twice. The 2020 AGP will be held on January 1st at the Valvoline Raceway. Picture: Speedway Classics.

Smith met Anderson, who won the former Liverpool City Raceway in Sydney in 1969 and 1970 when he won the double title in 1986 after his first win at Parramatta last year.

For the 62nd time this year, an event based on family tradition is taking place.

When Matt Dumesny won the Sprintcar Championship in New South Wales in 2017, it was the third father-son duo to win the state crown.

Matt, with his triple victorious father Max, joined George Tatnell and his son Brooke Tatnell as well as Steve and Garry Brazier as family winners.

The Braziers are the most successful family with the seven state titles by son Garry and the three by Steve for the perfect ten.

AMERICAN INFLUENCE IN GP HISTORY

The American Carson Macedo will have a strong American representation at the Australian Speedcar Grand Prix on the Valvoline Raceway on Wednesday, January 1st.

The legendary four-time Indianapolis 500 winner AJ Foyt completed the AGP in Sydney in succession at the Liverpool City Raceway (1975 and 76). It was first driven in 1938.

NATIONAL TOURNAMENT STARTS

The World Series Sprintcars Championship is in full swing and there are laps for tracks in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, SA and WA.

The international 14-round tournament ends with the grand finale at Perth Motorplex on February 22nd. Pennsylvania’s Lucas Wolfe leads the line-up, which includes Australian champions Brooke Tatnell, Kerry Madsen and James McFadden.

