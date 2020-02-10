advertisement

It’s Pitt’s first Oscar in an acting category. Previously, he won as a producer of “12 Years a Slave”.

Brad Pitt was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as a stunt double cliff booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

In a fairly competitive category, Pitt beat the other nominees Tom Hanks (Fred Rogers in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (Pope Benedict XVI in “The Two Popes”) and Al Pacino (Jimmy Hoffa in ” The Irishman “)”) And Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino in “The Irishman”).

This is Pitt’s fourth actor nomination and his first Oscar win. Previously, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for 12 Monkeys in 1996, Best Actor for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2009 and Best Supporting Actor for Moneyball in 2012.

As a producer, he has three Best Picture nominations: “Moneyball” (2012), “12 Years a Slave” (2014) and “The Big Short” (2016). He won for “12 Years a Slave”, which was his first Oscar win.

Pitt has already won the Golden Globe and SAG Award in the Best Supporting Actor category and was expected to also win the Oscar.

IndieWire Awards editor Anne Thompson predicted that Pitt would win the category, with Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”) possibly acting as a spoiler. Her conclusion: “Nobody can understand Pitt’s appearance as a moccasin-wearing Zen stuntman Cliff Booth, and also his rewards for the circuit charm (including funny, self-ironic speeches – his ghostwriter deserves his fee – and his holding hands with him ex, Jennifer Aniston). While “The Two Popes” is an unsung actor’s festival that many voters love, Oscar voters want this key win for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” received a total of 10 nominations. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019 and was released in the US on July 26, 2019.

The film grossed $ 374 million worldwide and was widely praised by critics for Tarantino’s screenwriting and directing, acting, cinematography, costume design, production values ​​and soundtrack.

1969 in Los Angeles, in the last moments of the golden age of Hollywood, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” followed Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), the former star of a western television series of the 1950s, and his longtime stunt double and carefree best friend Cliff Stand (Brad Pitt). Both struggle to make it into a Hollywood they no longer recognize. But Rick has very famous neighbors from next door: Roman Polanski (Rafał Zawierucha) and Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) – the filmmaker and aspiring actress, whose future will be changed forever by members of the Manson family.

As with any Tarantino film, the reception of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was not without controversy. Although its context is a possibly distorted memory of Cliff Booths and not a “real” event in the narrative, Bruce Lee’s portrayal in the film has been heavily criticized by fans, contemporaries and Lee’s family.

In particular, a key fight sequence with Pitt’s character and Lee has been the subject of many arguments. In the scene, Lee challenges Cliff to a three-way battle on the set of “The Green Hornet” after Cliff insults him. Lee wins the first round by knocking Cliff off his feet. Cliff wins the second round by throwing Lee into the side of a car. But just as the last round begins, a “Green Hornet” stunt coordinator, played by Zoë Bell, comes on the set to end the competition and finally declare the match undecided.

However, according to stunt coordinator Robert Alonzo, the sequence should take much longer, and Cliff definitely beat Lee. But Pitt was uncomfortable with the idea of ​​Lee losing the fight and asked (along with Alonzo, who sees Lee as a personal hero) Tarantino to change the script, which of course he did.

But of Lee’s general account, daughter Shannon said the following: “(Bruce Lee) has been continually marginalized by White Hollywood and treated as a nuisance to a person, as he did in the film.”

Tarantino responded to criticism that Lee was “an arrogant guy,” and Lee’s widow, Linda Lee Cadwell, wrote in 1975 in “Bruce Lee: The Man I Only Knew” that he could beat Muhammad Ali. But Cadwell actually quoted a television critic. In 1972 Lee said himself: “Everyone says I have to fight Ali one day … look at my hand. It is a small Chinese hand. He would kill me. “

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” consists of a large ensemble directed by DiCaprio, Pitt, Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Al Pacino.

It is the last film with Luke Perry who died in March 2019.

Produced by Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain – their first participation in the Oscars – the 92nd Academy Awards were held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and broadcast live on ABC. The Oscars are also broadcast live on television in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

