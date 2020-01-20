advertisement

After the separation of Bradjelina and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce from Justin Theroux, which happened to be close to each other, people pounced on seeing Brad and Jennifer again, and last night’s SAG awards definitely fueled this fire.

At last night’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston seemed to understand each other like a burning house and everyone lives for it.

A photo showed 56-year-old Pitt clinging to Aniston’s hand, followed by another shot of the couple looking at each other with a smile.

In addition to the adorable photos, a clip of Pitt appeared on social media in which he followed Aniston’s acceptance speech for her role in The Morning Show as best actress in a drama series.

The video shows how Pitt proudly watched his ex-wife’s speech and, according to ET Canada, the actor even shed a tear when he looked at her.

In an interview with Aniston after the awards, the interviewer says about the 50-year-old actress:

You had a lot of emotional people when you delivered your speech. Here behind the stage, Brad Pitt was crying on this monitor (pointing to a screen).

In response, Aniston says shocked, “No?!” to the interviewer.

In her speech, Jen talks about her “humble beginnings” in which she says:

I thought back to when I was a little girl and I would – I didn’t have a VCR, but I did have a tape recorder – and I would put Laverne and Shirley, Happy Days, on my tape deck and listen to those episodes in my head and I would just think that one day I will do that, I really know that I will leave this house – now that’s another story – and I will be there and I will be doing it.

And then I got a commercial for Bob’s Big Boy and came to SAG!

Pitt also won an award for a male actor in a supporting role for his role in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

While Pitt accepts his award, he simply opens his speech with “I have to add this to my tinder profile”, which makes the audience laugh.

I’m not sure if it’s just me or if Brad is trying to imply that he’s still single, for someone who has lovingly followed his speech from the audience …

This has definitely made my day, month, or maybe even my year.

