“I would have shared the raft,” said Pitt lovingly to his co-star, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

On Sunday evening, Brad Pitt cemented his top Oscar position at the Golden Globes 2020 and used his victory as the best supporting actor to deliver a charming acceptance speech at Leonardo DiCaprio. In Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a time in Hollywood” the two actors on the A-list played each other for the first time. In his acceptance speech for Globes, Pitt referred to DiCaprio as “LDC” and called his co-star “An All Star, he’s a Gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. Thank you.” Then Pitt’s expert trolling came: “I would have shared the raft.”

Pitt’s raft reference was a call to the notorious debate after the end of James Cameron’s “Titanic,” in which DiCaprio’s character Jack dies in the icy ocean while Kate Winslet’s Rose survives by lying on a floating door. “Titanic” fans have long been obsessed with whether or not there was enough room for Jack and Rose at the door to prevent Jack’s tragic death. The debate has followed DiCaprio’s career. During the press tour “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” last summer, DiCaprio responded to MTV’s request to illuminate the door debate “Titanic” with a strange “no comment”.

Cameron himself blew up the door debate. The “Titanic” director said on BBC Radio 1 last February: “I never really saw it as a debate. It’s just stupid. There is no debate. But if you really want to uncover all the stupid arguments involved, let’s go back “I mean, yes – could Romeo have been smart and not taken the poison? Yes. Could he have decided not to bring his little dagger just in case Juliet could stab it? Yes absolutely. Somehow it goes wrong . “

Pitt, who trolled DiCaprio over the “Titanic” ending, was one of the loveliest moments during the 2020 Golden Globes show. Pitt emerged as the best supporting actor for the Oscar and won the same category from the National Board of Review. Pitt’s Globes win was one of three Golden Globes won this year “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Other awards include the best screenplay for Quentin Tarantino and the best comedy or musical.

