advertisement

Brad Pitt immediately became political in his acceptance speech at the Oscars after being recognized as the best supporting actor.

Brad Pitt: “You told me I only have 45 seconds here – 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week.”

– ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

advertisement

After thanking the academy for the award, Pitt immediately became political.

As you can see in the video above, he said, “Wow. Thank you very much. That’s incredible. Truly unbelievable. Many thanks to the academy for this honor. “

He then went politically, referring to President Donald Trump’s acquittal: “They told me that I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week.”

Pitt then suggested there was once In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino made a film about the impeachment: “I think Quentin might make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

After his political speech at the Oscars, Pitt apparently remembered why he was there when he thanked the people who had helped him get the award.

“This is really about Quentin’s room. Tarantino, you are original, you are unique – the film industry would be a much drier place without you. And I love the ethos that you gave Cliff Booth. Seek the best in people, expect the bad, but look for the best. “

He then thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio: “Leo, I will ride your coattails every day. The view is fantastic. And to the rest of the cast and crew Big Bad Bob Richardson, Robert Garcia, Richie and my husband Mike Moe . “

He then thanked his double stunt: “I would also like to say that we have a little love for our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews while we are doing all of this.”

Pitt concluded:

“Look, I’m a little taken aback, I can’t look back, but that made me do it and I think of my people taking me to the driveway to see Butch and Sundance and to charge my car and move out here. Gina and Ridley photographed me for the first time with all the wonderful people I met on the way here. It was once in Hollywood, wasn’t it? This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you.”

Ad Astra actor Brad Pitt: “President Trump poses a much greater threat to such more serious issues”

This is not the first time that Pitt has become political. Already in September, when Pitt advertised his film Ad Astra with the French newspaper Journal Du Dimanche, he was discussing possible tariffs for French wine because he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie own a French winery.

Pitt initially replied that he didn’t know enough about the problem. Then he said, “Trump is a much bigger threat to such serious problems.”

At that time, he did not state what the problems were. It appears that one of them was Trump’s impeachment.

Thors Anthony Hopkins: “Actors are pretty stupid. My opinion is worth nothing ”

In a moment of irony, it was Anthony Hopkins who said Brad Pitt: “People ask me questions about current life situations and I say,” I don’t know, I’m just an actor. I do not have an opinion. “

Hopkins added: “Actors are pretty stupid. My opinion is worth nothing. There is no controversy for me. So don’t engage me because I won’t be attending. “

Pitt then replied to Hopkins: “I feel the same way. I don’t care I’m glad that things are constantly evolving and changing, and complaining about it is no use. You work with what you have. “

However, it doesn’t seem that Pitt took much of this interview with him.

What do you think of Pitt’s recent comments? Do you watch the Oscars?

(Visited 14.189 times, Visited 14.169 times today)

advertisement