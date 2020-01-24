advertisement

Few messages and events in the modern world cause us to stop and process a series of inner emotions before we inevitably continue our lives. Donald Trump has had this effect on people, but his outbursts and hideous attempts at government are so common that they hardly attract any attention.

But the news following this sentence is so shocking and outrageous that it is believed to be canceled today. Stop what you’re doing, get supplies from your candy store, and then go home to think about what could have actually happened: the many Hollywood stars who offered the role of Neo in The Matrix before Keanu Reeves has been.

It is well documented that Will Smith once wanted to play the role of the Neo, but given the concept of Leo, Brad Pitt, and even Sandra Bullock putting on the sunglasses and leather jacket, we no longer know what to believe.

Matrix producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura announced to The Wrap last year that it underwent an extensive search for its Neo, which was hampered by the fact that no one really wanted to play with it. “We went out with so many people I don’t remember. We got desperate. We went to Sandy Bullock and said,” We’re going to turn Neo into a girl. ”

Bonaventura adds: “[Producer] Joel Silver and I worked with Sandy on Demolition Man and she was and is a very good friend to me.”

The studio was certainly struggling to find a leading actor. The film and its premise were so opaque and unique that the actors struggled to get it under control and the producers were forced to cast actors. Di Bonaventura remembers the exhaustive quest well and remembers that much of it occupied a well-known actor who would satisfy Warner Bros.’s vision for this role.

“The first film star to say yes is Brad Pitt, he’s been in Tibet for seven years and then he comes out and he says,” I’m too exhausted to accept that, so he’s gone. ”

Pitt has since confirmed this. Although the actor is notorious for never revealing the parts of the film that he has rejected in his decades of career, he revealed in an interview that he was actually offered the role of Neo. “I passed The Matrix on. I took the red pill,” he said in an interview accepting the Leonard Maltin Modern Master Award. “That’s the only one I call … I wasn’t offered two or three. Only the first. Just to clarify that.

“I’m from a place, maybe it’s my upbringing, if I didn’t understand it, it wasn’t mine. I really believe that the role was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s and they go and go I really believe in it. If we were to do a show with the great films that I passed on, we would need two nights. ”

The search then led her to Leonardo DiCaprio, who left after initially saying “yes” because he did not want to record “another visual effects film” from Titanic. After Smith, they landed on Sandra Bullock, who told Today in 2009 that she had declined an offer to work on the film.

“It was pretty easy. We sent the script to her to see if she was interested. And if she was interested, we would try to change that, ”said di Bonaventura. “It just wasn’t for them at the time. So it really didn’t go anywhere.”

The role of the Neo then went to the only Keanu Reeves, legendary action star and all-round top guy.

“I don’t think I would change anything. The bigger the star, the more likely the studio was to say yes. So we started with the biggest one [Fishburne; Weaving; Moss] and came to Keanu and he did gave us the momentum, ”recalls di Bonaventura.

Why would you It’s hard to see that Neo is now being played by anyone other than Reeves, as he played some of the most legendary action sequences in history after training in the art of wire-fu for a few months.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since The Matrix was released in 1999, but during that time the film has lasted, largely thanks to the effects that keep amazing audiences and a plot line in which conspiracy theories thrive and defining individuals for themselves is and is not real, which, to be honest, doesn’t differ too much from the despair of today’s online culture. In fact, a new Matrix film is on the way, with both Reeves and Lana Wachowski returning to the franchise.

And while Bullock, Leo and Pitt are all phenomenal actors who show off their acting skills in their own Oscar-winning roles, we’re just always loyal to Reeves.

advertisement