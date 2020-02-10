advertisement

Tyler Durden, David Mills, Lt. Aldo Raine: Brad Pitt has no shortage of iconic accomplishments. However, it is his turn to win his very first Oscar in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

In Quentin Tarantino’s penultimate film – an exuberant love letter to Hollywood’s Golden Age – Pitt took on the role of Cliff Booth: a handsome stunt double with a cracking dog (and the strange skeleton in his closet) that stays true to his film partner Rick Dalton ( Leonardo Dicaprio).

The 56-year-old’s first Oscar win was rewarded with the BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG prizes, especially after an almost flawless season win.

That doesn’t mean the competition wasn’t that incredible – Pitt triumphed over some class artists like Tom Hanks for his appearance as Mister Rogers on a fine day in the neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins as one of the two popes.

Before the awards ceremony was in full swing, Pitt’s biggest competition was Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for their respective appearances in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, with many speculating that Pesci would emerge victorious.

While working with the actor at OUATIH, stunt coordinator Zoe Bell told Hollywood Life that Pitt was “funny” and “healthy cynicism about what it means to be human.”

It was wonderful. I really enjoyed my time with him. Out of the entire cast, he was the one with whom we worked most closely. And (his story) was most important to me since I was a stunt double for so long.

It was like, the authenticity of him and how that story was told and the relationship was. I mean, I just had so much to do with it, but it was an important piece for me and I was thrilled to be part of it. And he was just so willing and open, and he had no bravery. He certainly had no idea: “I have to do all my own stunts.”

I mean, he ended this fight. He and Mike have been fighting all the time. So he was ready to get to the place where he felt comfortable. But he had no ego to do everything that I thought was fantastic. And you know, somehow modern and real in a way that is just very humble.

Pitt has also had a fantastic performance last year, starring in James Gray’s existential space epic Ad Astra.

