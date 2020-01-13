advertisement

Brad Pitt scored an Oscar nomination Monday for his performance as a charming stunt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” cementing his comeback on the show’s business front.

Pitt, 56, has never won an Oscar in acting despite 30 years in the film industry and three previous nominations.

But he is considered the favorite to win the Academy Award-winning supporting actress next month, according to awards experts, after criticizing Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood last summer.

Pit’s performance as Cliff Booth’s double-edged and obsessed man on Leonardo DiCaprio’s 1960s TV dimming from West Star TV has already earned him a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

She was praised as a career-best turnaround by The Hollywood Reporter, while Britain’s Sun Times said last year that “well-groomed Pitt steals the show.”

A prolonged shirtless scene sent celebrities and media fans wailing, ending a long period when Pitt was portrayed as the bad guy in the breakup of his marriages with both Angelina Jolie and first wife Jennifer Aniston , one of America’s most famous characters.

Pitt, not seen on the big screen since the 2016 Allied and Machine War dramas, followed “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” with a second welcome appearance in the 2019 space drama “Ad Astra” , where he played an introspective astronaut.

“I think it’s ultimately acceptable to be completely obsessed with Brad Pitt,” wrote a caption on the women’s website Cosmopolitan.com after Pitt returned to the red carpet last year.

Pitt had adopted a low profile since 2016 after he and Jolie spent more than two years in a bitter custody dispute over their six children that included charges against the child abuse, heavy drinking and drug use charges.

In an interview for 2017, Pitt admitted to a serious marijuana habit and said his drinking had taken control, but said that since sharing with Jolie he had quit alcohol and was undergoing therapy. Pitt was cleared by Los Angeles investigators of the abuse charges, which stemmed from an angry altercation in front of his children towards the end of his marriage to Jolie.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” received a total of 10 Oscar nominations Monday, including Best Picture, Director and Best Actor for Pitt DiCaprio’s co-star.

The Oscars ceremony will take place in Hollywood on February 9. (Reporting by Jill SerjeantD; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

