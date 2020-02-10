advertisement

Brad Pitt received his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards and urged the US Senate to allow a trial against President Donald Trump without witnesses.

“Impressive. Thank you, this is incredible, really incredible. Thanks to the Academy for this honor. They told me that I only have 45 seconds up here, 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week.” Pitt said after receiving his statuette for his appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a time … in Hollywood.” I think maybe Quentin (Tarantino) will make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing. ”

Last month, in a vote between 51 and 49, the Senate decided not to call any witnesses – including former national security adviser John Bolton – for impeachment proceedings against Trump. Sens. Mitt Romney from Utah and Susan Collins from Maine were the only two Republican senators who voted with the Democrats to allow witnesses.

Pitt soon redirected his speech to the personal side and gave his director Tarantino a greeting, which he described as “original” and “unique”.

“The film industry would be much drier without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth,” he continued. “Seek the best in people, expect the worst, but seek the best.”

He then turned his speech into a tribute to his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for best actor at this year’s Oscars. The view is fantastic. “

Pitt concluded with the words: “This is for my children who color everything I do. I adore you.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are now broadcast on ABC.

Oscars 2020: The Quirkiest Red Carpet Looks (Photos)

The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was wearing an oversized Chanel coat. The Grammy darling will appear tonight. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spike Lee paid homage to Kobe Bryant in a purple and yellow suit with Bryants number 24 embroidered on the lapel. Matching kicks rounded off the look. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter went for a walk on the wild side in this animal print dress and sparkling gold top. Photo credit: Getty Images

An expectant America Ferrera showed her little bump in her self-described “Warrior Queen” look, which was finished off with a metal headband of her native people. Photo credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae sparkled in a silver hooded dress. Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Irishman” costume designer Sandy Powell got autographs on her suit at every award season. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sandra Oh played with these flared sleeves and the feathered train with the volume. Photo credit: Getty Images

Olivia Colman looked regal in navy with unusual cap sleeves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Natalie Portman made a not too subtle statement with the names of the female directors who weren’t nominated this year and who were embroidered on Capelet. Photo credit: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan has taken up the peplum trend to a great extent. Photo credit: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet defied the trend towards the black tie in this navy blue jumpsuit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristen Wiig turned heads in this dramatically structured dress with contrasting black gloves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gal Gadot wore this classy lace top in combination with a soft, whisper-pink tulle skirt. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant as Billy Porter walks the wild side

The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars.

