The breathtaking Beverly Hills mansion, where the former Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt lived after their marriage, can be won again.

The A-List couple owned the house from 2001 to 2006 and it is back on the market with a gaudy price of AU $ 65 million (US $ 44.5 million).

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals, the property in the style of the French Normandy Revival is considered one of the most romantic houses in Southern California. It offers great views of the gorges, a hedge landscape, an illuminated pool, a stone courtyard and terraces.

Inside the house there are several fireplaces, including the bedroom, the dining room and bar, the outdoor living room and an outdoor bedroom above the tennis court.

It would be her love nest forever when Jennifer and Brad bought it soon after their wedding in Malibu.

The Supercouple immediately started with a three-year renovation, replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, designing and installing a pub with floors from a 200-year-old French castle, and adding a private screening room.

They also added a tennis court and gazebo with guest house on the upper level.

Their separation was announced in January 2005 and the house was sold in 2006 to a hedge fund manager who had completed the renovation and added some of its own features.

The 1,040 m² house is located just over an acre in a quiet cul-de-sac with fenced entrances into two streets, five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms between the main house and a one bedroom guest house.

The formal rooms are large, the dining room can accommodate 20 guests and the bar area with the original fireplace, gourmet kitchen and fitness room.

The living room and the bar on the lower level open onto the pool terrace.

The house was originally built in 1934 for actor Fredric March, one of the first movie star villas in Beverly Hills.

At the time, March was as big a star as Aniston and Pitt today, whose 52-year career spanned over a hundred films, including classics like The Best Years of Our Life and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

