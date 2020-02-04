advertisement

UC Irvine Center Brad Greene (right) shoots over the center of Long Beach State's Joshua Morgan during a game in the LBSU's Walter Pyramid last month. Greene, who has lost between £ 80 and £ 85 since his first season, has "become what we imagined. This guy is enormous in size and has some natural talents with his hands and his ability to move his feet, "said UCI trainer Russell Turner.

Brad Greene of the UC Irvine Center, who was shown in a game against Arizona in Tucson, Arizona on December 6, 2016, has lost about £ 80-85 since his freshman season and is a better, more agile player.

On January 11th, UC Irvine’s Brad Greene celebrated a stunning 21st rebound when the 74-60 Big West Conference won over Hawaii. It was a record for the Bren Events Center, which opened in January 1987 with a men’s basketball game.

His historic performance was made possible by a fairly large weight loss, in which the 6-foot-11 post player rose from nearly 350 pounds to “265, 270” here in his Redshirt junior campaign at the end of his freshman season.

Without that, he probably wouldn’t have been able to approach grabbing as many boards because he couldn’t move the way he can now.

Greene started his 2016-17 freshman season at 320, then got heavier as the season progressed.

“When I got to college, I didn’t know that … I was tall, but I never realized how tall I was or how it would look,” said Greene. “So after the first year, I just felt like it, and then with the coaches and all the comments that were made around me, I thought,” Okay, it’s time to take this a little more seriously. ”

In fact, Anteater’s coach Russ Turner said Greene initially did not accept the idea that he had to shed a few pounds to be successful.

“In his first year, he somewhat resisted the notion that he had to make changes to be as good as possible,” said Turner, whose team is currently in first place in the Big West with a 6-1 record ( 14-9 in total). “But in his honor he broke it.”

Greene played as a total newcomer in 35 games, averaging 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.9 minutes. He played 12.1 minutes in the second year between 17 and 18 and scored an average of 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 35 games.

Greene said he dropped to about 280. Things changed, and to take full advantage of it, he and the coaching staff agreed that he should take a red shirt last season where UCI won the conference tournament title and its first NCAA tournament game.

“After improving my body and everything regarding the physical and mental aspects of the game, we all thought it would be best to take the last year off just because I improved so much this off-season this year Given the number of bigs and the momentum I had, it would be best if I took the year off to improve myself and let the team grow as a whole, ”said Greene.

It is the type of move that must be acceptable to everyone involved in the UCI, Turner said.

“It is a big obligation of our university to provide a child with a scholarship for a whole year without play, and it is a big obligation for the child to make the sacrifice of not playing in the short term so that it can improve and Invest the potential Help yourself and the team across the board, ”said Turner.

“It’s not an easy call, but give Brad credit for his maturity.”

It pays off. Greene has an average of 8.4 points this season and a strong team rebound of 7 points. He also leads the anteater in blocked shots (29) and shoots 59.4% of the field. He does it all despite an average playing time of only 19.7 minutes, although he started in 22 of 23 games.

He feels great outside the field.

“It’s more of a trust now,” said Greene, who played at Lone Pine High when he was growing up on the Paiute Shoshone Reserve in Lone Pine. “I feel much better just walking around. I’m not so confident about what other people see.”

It’s even better on the court.

“I feel like I can do a lot more than just explosiveness, like running and jumping,” said Greene, who owes his entry into weight loss to former UCI strength and conditioning coach Drew Mitchell.

Turner said Greene worked very hard on his game when losing weight.

“He becomes what we imagined. This man is enormous in size and has some natural talents with his hands and ability to move his feet,” said Turner, whose next team to host UC Davis (9- 14, 3-4) on Thursday evening at 7 a.m. “I still think he has opportunities to improve and he’s already good.”

THIS AND THAT

Tommy Rutherford, senior striker at UC Irvine, leads the Big West with 67.4%. Joshua Morgan, a newcomer to Long Beach, follows in third place with 60.5% and Greene with 59.4%. … Morgan is number 1 in blocked blows with 2.3 per game, Greene with 1.3 in second place and UCI newcomer Austin Johnson with 1.2 on average only 13.1 minutes. … Sophomore Guard Elijah Harkless from CSUN leads the Big West with an average of 1.9. … Cal State Fullerton striker Jackson Rowe missed the first eleven games of the season due to a knee problem, but in his twelve games he led the titans (15.3) and rebound (7.0).

