Which games have the greatest impact on bracketology this week? Here is a list of the top 10.

We’re officially in February, which means these games will have a huge impact on bracketology. Several teams have had great victories over the past week, while others have suffered debilitating defeats. By next week (Tuesday to Monday) I have 10 games in mind.

Michigan (13-8, 4-6) in Michigan (16-6, 8-3) – Sat, February 8

After losing in the last four games, Michigan was able to beat both Nebraska and Rutgers last week to save the ship. Overall, they are struggling with Isaiah livers who have been injured again in the last few games. The victory over the Scarlet Knights was formidable and brought another Quad-1 victory alongside Gonzaga and Creighton to keep the Wolverines from the bubble.

Together with the state of Ohio, Michigan is competing against rival Michigan State this week. If Livers doesn’t play this week, a 1-1 split will do, but if they can upset the Spartans, the Wolverines will pretty much redeem their NCAA tournament ticket. As for the state of Michigan, in February they have a hard time either in the Big Ten or against high-ranking opponents. As a projected 3-seed team, you should win against a Michigan-based squad to stay in “protected” status.

9. Harvard (13-6, 2-2) at Yale (16-4, 4-0) – Fri, February 7th

Harvard, once a potential challenger, lost two games in a row on the streets of Penn and Princeton this weekend to dash those hopes. They are now two games back in the Ivy League against Princeton and Yale, which means they have to beat both teams to get back into the conference mix.

The Bulldogs are very hopeful if they can win 15 out of 16 in the conference game. However, since six of the last eight regular season games are on the way, they must remain undefeated until then. This includes a competitive game against an angry Crimson squad. If you’re a power conference team that’s in the bubble, it’s time Yale went down this week, as Harvard did the week before.

