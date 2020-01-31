advertisement

After Virginia switched off the FSU at home, she returned to our projected bracket field. How does the rest of the bracket shake out?

The bracketology season in college basketball is getting hotter as February is just around the corner. With this in mind, teams across the country are working diligently to put together their best possible resumes. However, bubble teams have been really trying to do this lately. Now that the conference game is in full swing, it seems that the top teams in every league are really starting to assert their dominance.

This is perhaps most noticeable in the Great East, as the league may currently only reject five bids – but all of them would likely receive single-digit starting values. The same goes for the Big 12, as the top three teams at the conference are way ahead of everyone else. In terms of the Big Ten, some of their bladder teams are now approaching an overall record of under 500, and that wouldn’t fail on Selection Sunday.

advertisement

Nevertheless, every team has a great opportunity to improve their CV. This weekend is full of fierce battles that will have a huge impact on the future of this NCAA basketball season. The VCU in Rhode Island opens the celebrations on Friday evening before the following two days also feature great competitions.

Now we can easily get to this edition of my Bracketology projection bracket. This field will be updated with the games played on January 30th.

advertisement