advertisement

The selection Sunday is approaching in about seven weeks. Our current projected bracketology field reflects a current snapshot of each team’s position.

The regular NCAA basketball season has now been less than two months, and the bracket picture is becoming increasingly clear. In particular, bracketologists across the country are fairly general, with Baylor, Kansas, San Diego, and Gonzaga leading the way. These will certainly change before Sunday, but everyone seems to be anchored in these top positions and have been playing at a high level lately.

In addition, there are a number of solid teams hoping to land protected seeds. These teams range from regulars like Duke and Michigan State to former mid-majors like Dayton and Butler. It was a fascinating season across the country from start to finish and that should make for a fantastic two month finale. The top of the bracket is far from being set as there are two months left to play, but the bubble is even harder to figure out.

advertisement

From here on, I will publish bracketology updates related to the projected field twice a week (Tuesdays and Fridays). These parts will summarize my complete Bubble Watch breakdowns for each team, taking into account the fact that they appear on Wednesdays. Look out for the next one coming soon.

Now, without further ado, let’s dive into the new projected field after the weekend. This bracketology update takes into account all games played until January 27th.

advertisement