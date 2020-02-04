advertisement

Our latest bracketology update follows a turbulent weekend when many highly regarded teams dropped games. However, all four seeds # 1 remained set.

Well well well. Just when I thought I was going to get a grip on this season and the teams deserve to be dropped on bracketology, this weekend happened and everything was thrown out of hand. Thankfully my number 1 in Baylor, Kansas, San Diego, and Gonzaga continued to lead, but they were essentially the only highly respected teams that avoided anger.

There has been absolute chaos in the past few days, which has led to several shifts in the projected field. To summarize briefly, here is a list of the teams that have been in my group since Friday and suffered losses over the following three days: Michigan State, Rutgers, Oregon, Houston, Alabama, USC, Kentucky, Villanova, St. Marys , Wichita, Indiana, Texas Tech, Seton Hall, Butler, and Illinois.

advertisement

All of these games also had a major impact on the rest of the field due to shifts in the NET (which led to changes in the quadrant record).

With that said, I’ve completely redesigned my start lists in this last update, so there are a few more radical changes from my Friday update. For the most part, however, the teams stayed close to where they were a few days ago. There were a few that jumped or fell a little more than you would normally expect, but not too many.

Without further ado, let us now take a closer look at the update of my bracketology projection based on the games played on February 3rd.

advertisement