Our first look at “ Love Island ” tonight sees a huge upheaval in store for all islanders, as it is time for Casa Amor.

The doors of Cara Amor have been officially opened to all the boys, who must leave the villa quickly – without any of the girls noticing. Cut to guys sneaking around and arriving at their new home for a final workout before their new bombs arrive.

Of course, with six adult men now out of the villa, the girls in the main villa will also be preparing for the arrival of six new stallions, with host Laura Whitmore delivering the surprising news.

A cocktail challenge is about to break the ice during the boys’ new digs, and it looks like Callum is more than uninterested in the new Molly bomb. Looks like everything is fine for Callum and Shaughna, as Mike can be heard by saying to Finn “he shocked me”.

And with Finn admitting “I haven’t been on a boy’s vacation” – it looks like everything could happen in the huge upheaval tonight.

‘Love Island’ continues on Virgin Media One this evening at 9 p.m.

