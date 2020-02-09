advertisement

The basketball teams of the Sierra Canyon boys and girls have entered season # 1 and will leave the regular season in the playing position. The CIF Southern Section released the playoff pairings on Sunday afternoon, in which Sierra Canyon is number 1 in the Open Division for boys and girls.

The boys’ teams will play three games against Pool A’s opponents # 8 St. John Bosco, # 5 St. Anthony and # 4 Etiwanda on February 14, 18 and 21. The Trailblazers will play their first two games at Cal State Northridge and play at Calabasas High on February 21st.

Pool B includes Corona Centennial No. 2, Rancho Christian No. 3, Harvard-Westlake No. 6, and Mater Dei No. 7.

The Sierra Canyon girls team will meet Lynwood # 8, Etiwanda # 5 and Mater Dei # 4 on February 15th, 19th and 22nd. All games will be played in the Sierra Canyon.

Pool B includes the Gold Coast League rivals, Windward (# 2), Long Beach Poly # 3, Rosary Academy # 6, and Corona Centennial # 7.

In Division 1, the champions of the Foothill League in Valencia received a goodbye in the first round, and Calabasas will travel to Pasadena. Crespi and Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, both in Division 1, were the only basketball teams that were given berths for boys on site. Crespi will travel to the Crescenta Valley and Notre Dame Sherman Oaks will be in Los Altos. All games of the first round will be played on Wednesday.

The Division 2 AA boys group offers a lot of compelling local fights, including St. Francis in La Canada. The Golden Knights go to the game Wednesday night. Campbell Hall will be held in Heritage Christian and Maranatha in Division 1, Santa Clarita Christian.

Division 3-AA saw a double local final between Providence / Burbank and Westlake, which received the No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Village Christian received the first seed in Division 3-A. Oakwood of North Hollywood, led by Aiden Oliver, is number 1 in 4-A.

Viewpoint (3-AA) and Simi Valley (3-A) were ranked the biggest snubs on Sunday morning. Although both were among the top teams every week, neither was given a free place.

Viewpoint (14-11) had the best argument for a large berth, especially for participating in the Gold Coast League, in which two teams from the Open Division compete with Sierra Canyon and Windward. Instead, the southern part gave Price, Saddleback Valley Christian and Valley Christian / Cerritos in 3-A large berths.

