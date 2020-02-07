advertisement

Audio interview with Kenny Vance, former singer of Jay and the Americans, who appeared on February 11, 1964 at the very first American concert at the Washington Coliseum for the Beatles.

In “Hamilton” Aaron Burr sings about being in the room where it happens. In this case, “it” is the establishment of the capital of an aspiring nation. Kenny Vance can say that he was in the room – or arena – where another significant event in American history was happening.

In this case? “It” was Beatlemania, live and personal.

advertisement

“It was the roar that started a new era in music,” said Vance, who now lives in Boynton Beach. The founding member of the classic singing group Jay and the Americans, which opened with the Righteous Brothers and Tommy Rose on February 11, 1964 at their very first American concert in the Washington Coliseum by D. C. for the Fab Four.

The roar of Vance, who heard hits like “She Cried”, “Come A Little Bit Closer”, “Cara Mia” and “The Magic Moment” with his group of New York doo-wop singers, was even louder than the short one Set The Beatles did this for several reasons.

“The moment the 30 or so police officers brought them on stage, the place screamed like crazy,” said Vance, who had just met the Beatles before the show and found out that the international phenomena had been heard from him and his group. “They are connected, but the amplifiers were tiny, as you can see in a Holiday Inn. You really couldn’t hear them. But when they shook their heads and wiggled their hair, you knew that it wasn’t about the music. It was about the event. “

After the Beatles set for 35 minutes, the Americans sat back on the same train to Penn Station in New York. A crowd waited and when she looked out the window it seemed to be a scene from the film “A Hard Day at Night”. The door opened and people said, “Oh, it’s just Jay and the Americans.”

When the crowd separated behind them and the Beatles got off the train, Vance said he had gone on: “I took a taxi back to Brooklyn where I lived, sat on my couch and said, ‘What just happened? ‘. ..It was crazy. “

Vance, who has already produced soundtracks such as “Hairspray” and “Animal House” and was the musical director of “Saturday Night Live” in the early 1980s, is now leading his own band, Kenny Vance and The Planotones. The group, which includes his son Ladd Vance, will go on a 12-city tour with a date on February 8 at Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Playhouse.

Listen to the full interview with Kenny Vance from Jay and the Americans:

advertisement