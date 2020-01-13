advertisement

Schools in the town of Boyne are trying to locate the person who blew on a school bus that was stopped to pick up students Monday morning.

Take a look at this photo of the truck the school district is looking for.

advertisement

The school says the truck passed the bus because it was stopped with its lights on and a stop sign on Boyne City-Charlevoix Road.

If you know the driver of this truck, please call the school.

Last year, the Michigan House and Senate introduced their own bills to improve the safety of school bus stops.

The version of the bill passed by the House would go from a civil offense to an offense.

It would also allow buses to be equipped with stop arm cameras to catch evidence of a passing driver when the red lights are on.

The bill would also toughen the penalties for those who board a bus without permission.

The Senate bill would allow the state to suspend the person’s license for one year for a second violation.

advertisement