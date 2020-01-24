advertisement

Kevin Crandell joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1983.

After serving for almost 40 years, the Boyne City Boosters wanted to honor him in a special way.

“It’s great to be able to honor someone who fought for our country and gave us these rights so that even students and athletes are in school today,” said Katelyn Garbos, senior from Boyne City High School.

Kevin Crandell’s wife Shiela Crandell said, “He just doesn’t understand the impact it has on people here in Boyne City and abroad.”

Now that Crandell works for the US consulate in Iraq, he could no longer attend the ceremony.

But with special help from the high school visual imagery program, Crandall was able to accept his award live from around the world.

Garbos also says, “It’s really cool to see someone in particular from Boyne City making a big impact in our community.”

Crandell’s wife says that these moments teach students to follow their dreams.

“Anything is possible if you think about it, so the sky is the limit,” added Shiela.

Everyone at Friday’s game had to watch Crandell accept his prize.

“Certainly during the ceremony, it was a kind of tearful. It was really cool to see, ”said Garbos.

Crandell’s family says that the opportunity to see him live at his alma mater is something they will never forget.

