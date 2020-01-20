advertisement

Police follow “positive investigation line” after assaulting boy.

The incident occurred at the drop-off point outside the Abbeygate and McColl shopping center on Friday between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

An 11-year-old boy was reportedly hit by his bicycle and assaulted by a group of three other boys aged 11 to 13.

He was punched and kicked several times while on the ground until another group of ten teenagers intervened to help him.

Police said he was not seriously injured.

A police spokesperson said, “We are following a positive line of inquiry, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed all or part of this incident, and in particular we would like to speak with members of the group who came to the victim’s house. help and prevented him from being seriously injured.

“If you have information that would assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to a police officer. In addition, information can be communicated anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3865 on January 17.”

