Apple’s beautiful wireless headphones are certainly irresistible, right? For a family in DeKalb County, Georgia, the shiny white AirPods proved so tempting that they ended up in hospital with a seven-year-old boy. The younger, who reportedly just received the AirPods as a Christmas gift, went on and swallowed one of them.

According to local news reports, the boy’s grandmother looked at the child while his mother was working. The boy apparently began to choke on something. The boy’s grandmother brought the boy to the hospital, where the boy’s mother met him. At this point it was clear that the boy had accidentally swallowed one of his new Apple AirPods.

After he was admitted, X-rays showed that the boy had indeed swallowed one of his new earplugs. After considering the possible options for retrieving the AirPod, doctors eventually decided that it was most logical to allow the small gadget to pass through its digestive system and make its own exit instead of entering it.

The boy is understandably a bit traumatized by the whole test and allegedly refuses to go near his iPhone because he fears that it could sync with the AirPod that is still in his digestive system. That is probably not a very likely scenario, but hey, you can’t really hold it against him. I would probably be pretty confused if there was an AirPod in my stomach.

The boy’s mother promises to pay more attention to giving small gadgets to her son until he is old enough to know that he should not eat them. That is probably a good idea.

