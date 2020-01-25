advertisement

A 17-year-old man died in the early hours of Saturday after a car accident in Dublin.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on the westward trail of N7 Naas Road in Clondalkin. According to gardaí, the accident resulted in a car and a delivery van.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the morgue at Tallaght Hospital.

The occupants of the van – two men (45 and 46 years) and a boy (9 years) – were taken to the same hospital by ambulance. Your injuries are not considered life threatening.

The scene and the vehicles have been examined and the road has been open to traffic ever since. The coroner was informed of the death.

The incident was referred to the An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Gardaí has ​​asked witnesses, especially those who may have dashcam footage, to contact them. Those with information can contact Clondalkin Garda Station (01 6667600) or the confidential Garda Line (1800 666 111).

