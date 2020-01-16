advertisement

A teenager appeared in court after driving in Cork, injuring two vans and an older driver.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a teenager, was brought before the Cork District Court on Wednesday and charged with seven joyriding crimes on the north side of Cork on Tuesday morning.

Garda Eric Stafford of Watercourse Road Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, indictment and caution, and reported how he charged the youth on 14 January for the seven offenses at various locations in Cork.

The adolescent was accused of stealing 150 euros. the illegal taking of a car; and criminal damage to a car, all at Popes Quay Court on Shandon Street; and dangerous driving in the Blackpool Retail Park with two counts.

The teenager was also accused of not reporting an incident in Shean Lower, Blarney, Co Cork, and of not having been on the scene of an incident in Shean Lower, Blarney, Co Cork, the court also heard on January 14.

Sgt. John Kelleher said that Gardaí has ​​lodged an appeal against the bail and is seeking remand custody. Defense attorney Eddie Burke said his client would not request bail for the charges at this time.

He suggested that his client be remanded in custody on Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus in Co Dublin to appear again at the Cork District Court youth session on Friday in the Washington Street Courthouse.

Garda Stafford confirmed that there is currently a place available in Oberstown, and Judge Mary Cashin transferred the Oberstown juvenile to take part in the Cork District Court juvenile session again on January 17.

Mr. Burke said there was a background to his client’s behavior that led to the charges. However, he pointed out that his client had never been in custody, so Oberstown would be a new experience for him.

As a result, Burke asked his clients to obtain the necessary medical attention in Oberstown, and Judge Cashin agreed and ordered that when he was taken into custody.

