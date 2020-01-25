advertisement

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed to death by a string of youth gangs on a beach in north Dublin County.

The attack occurred during a clash at the entrance to Portmarnock Beach on Friday night at around 9:30 p.m.

advertisement

The spot is known for teenagers who gather on weekend evenings, and some had traveled to the area by public transport, Gardaí believes.

A member of the public who was alerted to the stabbing took the boy to Malahide Garda station, where members of the Armed Support Unit initially treated him.

The teenager was then taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital by ambulance, where his condition is said to be “stable.”

No arrests have been made so far, and Garda medical examiner is investigating the scene.

Superintendent Gerry Donnelly said Gardaí was looking for witnesses who were in and around the entrance to Portmarnock Beach, Velvet Beach, Coast Road and Wendell Avenue between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Anyone who has camera shots that could help with the investigation is also asked to contact us.

“Gardaí also addresses people who have used public transportation nearby and have encountered large groups of young people who have used transportation services,” said Supt Donnelly.

advertisement