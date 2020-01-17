advertisement

Clean power

January 17, 2020 Steve Hanley

In 1492 Columbus accidentally met Puerto Rico on his way to India. He then sent a letter to his benefactors, King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain, in which he praised the indigenous people he found there for their docility, a quality he felt would make them perfect candidates for slavery. That is according to Howard Zinn, author of A People’s History Of The United States. From there it went downhill for the people of Puerto Rico.

Destroyed by two hurricanes in 2018, a large part of the island has since then no longer had reliable electricity. To resolve the faulty power grid, Trump maladministration has taken on a company with a total of three employees in Whitefish, Montana, led by a drinking partner of the then Interior Minister Ryan Zinke. The so-called president himself helped by handing out paper towels to people who had no food, water or functioning medical facilities.

With incompetents at the helm, repairing the grid became a total snafu – a term made famous by American soldiers during the Second World War. If you don’t know what it means, look it up. What little progress has been made in the last 2+ years has recently been largely reversed when a series of earthquakes hit the island, damaging two production stations and turning off power to much of the island.

BoxPower is a company in California that makes portable solar-powered micro grids. They come in two sizes – one fits in a standard sea container and a smaller unit fits in a U-Haul trailer than can be towed behind a passenger car or light truck. In collaboration with international aid organizations Mercy Corps and Direct Relief, the company has supplied two micro grids for use on the affected island.

The portable micro grids from BoxPower use a modular design that contains everything needed to create a functioning electrical system. They are designed to provide emission-free emergency power in situations where normal diesel generators would be used.

BoxPower has supplied a 24 kW container-based micro grid system for the southern city of Guayama. It was delivered on January 13 and will be operational on January 17. It will provide electricity to local emergency workers and medical staff, as well as a place where residents can charge their cell phones and computers. A smaller 3.5 kW MiniBox system has been delivered to a community closer to the earthquake epicenter to provide emergency assistance to emergency responders and medical personnel.

If you do not know how living without electricity is or why it is so important, switch off the main switch in your electrical panel. After a month or two you will know much better what life will look like if the power goes out and why portable systems such as those from BoxPower are so important in emergency situations.

Angelo Campus, CEO of BoxPower, said in an email to CleanTechnica: “BoxPower offers hundreds of Puerto Rico residents safe access to clean, reliable energy.” The company’s systems also provide power to California residents who are experiencing power outages. because of massive forest fires.

As the Puerto Rico experience shows, a portable micro grid can be operational within a few days of delivery, making diesel generators, with all their noise and exhaust emissions, obsolete. BoxPower systems are also the ideal solution for every remote area where access to the electricity grid is not possible and the transport of large quantities of diesel is problematic.

