advertisement

In 2010, India competed for the first time in the ranks of major multidisciplinary events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games with one Olympic and one World Cup medalist.

Vijender Singh’s bronze medals of 75 kg at the 2008 Olympic Games and the 2009 World Championships have multiplied the profile of Indian boxing and made the country’s boxers a confident match.

advertisement

At the Delhi Commonwealth Games and Guangzhou Asiad 2010, India won seven and nine medals, respectively, as boxing established itself as the country’s medal-winning discipline.

MC Mary Kom, who was in the spotlight after five world championship titles and achieved star status after winning a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, as well as World Cup medalists Vikas Krishan (2011) and Shiva Thapa (2015) strengthened the reputation of the Indian boxers ,

Torchbearer: Mary Kom gets emotional after her sixth world title in New Delhi last year. Her numerous records have inspired a large number of female boxers. – AP

It also drew everyone’s attention to the performance of other female boxers, whose performance on important events, including the World Championships, has so far been largely unnoticed.

Unfortunately, a bitter wave of internal arguments in the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) has slowed the growth of Indian boxing. The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has disaffiliated the IABF and its representative, Boxing India, since boxing has been in a state of chaos in the country for four long years.

Nevertheless, Indian boxers trusted their talent and experience to win five medals each at the 2014 Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Finally, the foundation of a new national association, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), got the boxing activities going again in 2016. An organized structure and a healthy approach, including hosting regular international events, helped Indian boxing.

A nice pair of fists: Amit Panghal, who had the rare award as Asian champion and Asian champion, secured the country’s first silver medal with 52 kg at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg. – PTI

In 2018, Indian boxers won nine medals at the Commonwealth Games and only two at the Asian Games. However, they have continued to improve in other areas of competition.

Indian women, who had won six medals in four world championships between 2010 and 2016, performed impressively and landed four medals each in the 2018 and 2019 editions at home and in Russia.

The 2018 World Cup edition was unforgettable when Mary Kom won her sixth world title. The next time she was content with bronze, Mary became the most successful female boxer in the world championship with seven podiums.

Gaurav Bidhuri secured another bronze in the men’s world championships in 2017 after the chaos.

2019 was a turning point as Indian boxers made history in the men’s competition by winning two medals in one edition of the World Championships, which is very difficult in terms of competition.

Amit Panghal, who had the rare award as Asian champion and Asian champion, cut the country’s first silver medal at the World Cup in Ekaterinburg with 52 kg.

The 63 kg bronze from Manish Kaushik also delighted boxing fans and ensured that India was in good shape before the Olympic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The legendary Vijender Singh, who became a professional in 2015, was an important development in the Indian boxing scene. Although professional boxing has so far had little effect in India, Vijender holds the Indian flag high in the professional field by remaining undefeated in 12 fights so far.

Some other boxers, including Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar, Sarita Devi and Vikas Krishan, also tried professional boxing for a short time. Several attempts have been made to establish professional boxing as an alternative course, but none is as successful as Vijender.

After a long wait, the BFI-sanctioned Big Bout Indian Boxing League started towards the end of 2019.

Internationally, boxing has gone through some ups and downs in the past decade.

The long reign of ambitious Korean Ching Kuo Wu – he wanted complete control over boxing and introduced a semi-professional boxing league (World Series of Boxing), removed the headgear for male amateur boxers and allowed professional boxers to take part in the Olympic Games – under the accusation of financial deficiencies that had brought AIBA into disarray was quickly brought to an end.

Just when AIBA got rid of Wu and tried to put its house in order, the choice of depraved Uzbek businessman Gafur Rahimov – he was sanctioned by the US Treasury for his alleged connections to a criminal organization that the Uzbek group strongly denied – was chosen as that President angered the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and called for more trouble for the Apex Boxing Body.

The IOC suspended AIBA and deprived it of the right to organize the boxing event at the Tokyo Olympics on issues related to finance, ethics (including referees), governance, and Rahimov’s election.

The Olympic Panel also canceled the prestigious World Championships as an Olympic qualifying event and announced separate qualifiers to give boxers quota seats for the 2020 games.

Among the positives, boxers’ entry into the 2012 Olympic Games was the most significant development of the decade, which can easily be described as the most eventful period for boxing.

The grappling scene

Sushil Kumar did a lot of good to Indian wrestling at the end of the last decade with his performance as a bronze medalist in the 66kg freestyle category at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. This brought a lot of confidence to the wrestlers, who thought they could also win medals at elite events.

Indian wrestlers were confident in multi-sport games and this was reflected in the 2010 Commonwealth and Asian Games.

A wrestler of merit: Sushil Kumar used against Akzhurek Tanatarov from Kazakhstan in the men’s freestyle wrestling with 66 kg in the semi-finals of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Sushil was the only one from the country to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games. – GETTY IMAGES

The excellent performance of Indian wrestlers, 19 medals from 21 categories in all three styles, at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi has strongly influenced the opinion of the country’s sports lovers.

Sushil also increased his status by claiming titles in the Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games and World Championships in the 2010 calendar.

The country took its wrestling performance a step forward when Sushil became the only one in the country to win two individual medals at the Olympics, this time a silver medal (2012). The bronze medal by Yogeshwar Dutt in 61 kg was the icing on the cake.

Indian wrestlers continued to dominate to stay at the forefront when the country returned with 13 and 12 medals from 14 categories at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Wrestling in the pink of health: Minister of Sport Kiren Rijiju with the medalists of the World Wrestling Championships (from left) Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia in September 2019. A lot of wrestling talent is emerging in the country. – PTI

At the Asian Games, they faced a bigger challenge and had to settle for three, five and three medals in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Sushil won three consecutive gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, and Vinesh Phogat was the first Indian wrestler to win the Asian Games title after securing gold from the Commonwealth Games.

The decision between Narsingh Yadav and Sushil over the 74 kg Indian Indian squad for the Rio Olympics was an unforgettable episode leading up to the 2016 games.

No male wrestler could win a medal this time, but Sakshi Malik provided a surprise by winning the 58 kg bronze and becoming the country’s first female wrestler to reach an Olympic podium.

In the meantime, some wrestlers have excelled at the World Cup and won laurels for the country.

After Sushils Gold in 2010, Geeta and Babita Phogat (both bronze, 2012), Amit Kumar Dahiya (silver, 2013), Bajrang Punia (bronze in 2013, silver in 2018 and bronze in 2019), Sandeep Yadav (Greco Roman, Bronze, 2013), Narsingh Yadav (Bronze, 2015), Pooja Dhanda (Bronze, 2018), Vinesh Phogat (Bronze, 2019), Deepak Punia (Silver, 2019), Ravi Dahiya (Bronze, 2019) and Rahul Aware ( Bronze, 2019) made India proud.

In fact, it was unprecedented that Indian wrestlers won five medals and four Olympic contingents at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. This strengthened the country’s image as a wrestling powerhouse and increased the prospect of a good show at the upcoming games in Tokyo in 2020.

Bajrang, the only Indian to win three World Cup medals, and Deepak, who won silver just a few months after winning the Junior World Championship title, were some of Nur-Sultan’s encouraging headlines.

In addition, Deepak, who ended India’s 18-year wait at the World Junior Championships, had been awarded the “International Wrestler of the Year” by the international federation. He was the second Indian to receive a United World Wrestling award after the late Yashvir Singh. He was named “Coach of the Year” in 2010 for leading Sushil to the world title.

The growing popularity of wrestling led to the creation of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL). This was based on the Indian Premier League and was unique in amateur wrestling in 2015. Despite initial concerns, PWL raised the profile of Indian wrestling and helped young competitors by exposing them to world-class stars.

On the global stage, sport has undergone drastic changes to meet the challenges of other disciplines that want to take part in the Olympic program.

After wrestling managed to maintain its position at the Olympic Games after an IOC meeting in September 2013, the international association (then FILA) made extensive changes to make sport more attractive to the modern public.

Virgo making history: Sakshi Malik, surprising bronze medalist at the Rio Olympics. She was the first wrestler in the country to reach an Olympic podium. – K. MURALI KUMAR

It changed its name to United World Wrestling (UWW) under its new President Nenad Lalovic and brought with it various reforms, including a simplified points system, transparency in terms of officiation, a dynamic uniform for wrestlers and gender equality at mega-events to make the sport more acceptable.

These changes visibly came into effect at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and aroused the recognition of wrestling lovers.

Big events:

Olympic Games, World Boxing and Wrestling Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships

Quote Hanger

“This is just the beginning. This time there is only one bronze medal. Our goal should be to make it better and better in the future. That will inspire the youth. “(Vijender Singh after winning the Olympic bronze in 2008).

“This victory is groundbreaking in many ways. Since Katie (Taylor )’s fifth gold in 2014, I have had the desire and dream to win my sixth gold. It was very special to finally do this in front of my own compatriots. ((Mary Kom after her sixth world title in 2018)

“It was incredible. I saw the national flag at various international competitions, but this time it was something very special. I was so happy.” (Sushil Kumar after bagging Olympic bronze in 2008).

“I dedicate this medal to everyone who has supported me all the time. This success and this medal belong to everyone. It belongs to the whole country. “(Sakshi Malik after winning the Olympic bronze in 2016).

How it started

Commonwealth Games 2010: India won seven medals, including gold from Suranjoy Singh (51 kg), Manoj Kumar (64 kg) and Paramjeet Samota (+91 kg).

Asian Games 2010: Indian boxers received nine medals, including gold from Vikas Krishan (60 kg) and Vijender (75 kg).

2012 Olympic Games: Mary Kom (51 kg) bronze.

2014 Commonwealth Games: India won five medals.

Asian Games 2014: Indian boxers collected five medals, including Mary Koms gold in 51 kg.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India won nine medals, including gold from Gaurav Solanki (52 kg), Vikas Krishan (75 kg) and Mary Kom (48 kg).

Asian Games 2018: India received two medals, including Amit Panghal’s gold.

World Cup (men):

2009: Vijender Singh (75 kg) bronze

2011: Vikas Krishan (69 kg) bronze

2015: Shiva Thapa (56 kg) bronze

2017: Gaurav Bidhuri (56 kg) bronze

2019: Amit Panghal (52 kg) gold, Manish Kaushik (63 kg) bronze.

World Championships (women):

2010: Mary Kom (48 kg) gold, Kavita Chahal (+81 kg) bronze.

2012: Kavita Chahal (+81 kg) bronze

2014: Sarjubala Devi (48 kg) silver, Saweety Boora (81 kg) silver.

2016: Sonia foam (57 kg) silver.

2018: Mary Kom (48 kg) gold, Sonia Chahal (57 kg) silver, Simranjit Kaur (64 kg) bronze, Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) bronze.

rings:

Commonwealth Games 2010: India won 19 medals, including 10 gold medals from wrestlers such as Sushil Kumar (66 kg), Yogeshwar Dutt (61 kg) and Narsingh Yadav (74 kg) in men and Geeta Phogat (55 kg) and Alka Tomar (59 kg) in women.

Asian Games 2010: India received three bronze medals.

2012 Olympic Games: Sushil Kumar (66 kg) took silver, his second medal at the Olympic Games. Yogeshwar Dutt (61 kg) received a bronze.

2014 Commonwealth Games: India won 13 medals, including five gold medals from wrestlers such as Sushil Kumar (74 kg), Yogeshwar Dutt (65 kg), Vinesh Phogat (48 kg) and Babita Kumari (55 kg).

2016 Olympic Games: Sakshi Malik (58 kg) bronze.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India won 12 medals, including five gold medals from Sushil Kumar (74 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50 kg). Sushil was also the first Indian wrestler to win three gold medals in a row.

Asian Games 2018: Indians won three medals, including gold from Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50 kg).

Wrestling World Championships:

2010: Sushil Kumar (66 kg) gold.

2012: Geeta Phogat (55 kg) bronze, Babita Kumari (51 kg) bronze.

2013: Amit Kumar (55 kg) silver, Bajrang Punia (60 kg) bronze; Sandeep Yadav (66 kg) bronze

2015: Narsingh Yadav (74 kg) bronze

2018: Bajrang Punia (65 kg) silver, Pooja Dhanda (57 kg) bronze.

2019: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57 kg) bronze, Rahul Aware (61 kg) bronze, Bajrang Punia (65 kg) bronze, Deepak Punia (86 kg) silver, Vinesh Phogat (53 kg) bronze.

advertisement