MMA fighter Mark Hunt says he is more than ready to defeat NRL legend Paul Gallen in the boxing ring and “itches” to do so.

Speculation about a boxing match between the UFC star and the former Cronulla star broke out when rumors of a possible fight circulated on Monday.

Although nothing has been confirmed, Hunt announced that he was determined to take on Gallen in a one-on-one battle, possibly to support the Australian Bushfire appeal.

“I know Paul and when they first asked me if I wanted junk, I thought, ‘Are you sure? Is your management right? “Hunt told Sporting News.

“That is good. If Paul wants this fight by any means, I can commit myself.

“But I know Paul and since we have broken bread, I didn’t understand it. But it is what it is.

“If he wants to dance, we can dance. I don’t care, but it surprised me. “

media_cameraUFC cage fighter Mark Hunt has competed in boxing, kickboxing and MMA

When the boxing match begins, Hunt donates part of his paycheck to the Bushfire fundraiser.

“If it happens, we’ll donate a portion to the bushfire and do our part to help,” said Hunt.

“It could be the fight for the fires. Why not?”

Born in New Zealand, he has won 13 of his 29 mixed martial arts matches, but has never won a professional boxing match in his 20-year career. His last UFC fight was a decision loss to American Justin Willis in December 2018.

Hunt, known as one of the toughest hitters in the sport, has built a cult following in the Octagon. Incredibly, ten of his 13 professional wins were knockout wins.

However, the 45-year-old said that he was itching to put the glove back in the boxing ring.

“To be honest, I’m getting the itching back,” Hunt said.

“I’ve spoken to a few other promotions but haven’t blocked anything yet. So why not a boxing match?

“I’m looking forward to training and fighting again. So if the price is right for me and it’s for a good cause, why not?”

Ballen’s most recent encounter was a controversial tie with AFL star Barry Hall in November. Regardless, he remains undefeated in professional fights, his boxing record is 9-0-1.

“He’s a great boxer and a great footy player, but you can’t fight,” said Hunt.

“As I said, it surprised me, but it is what it is.

“Fight is fight. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a good cause, a fire or a flood.”

