advertisement

Newcomers like “Rhythm Section” underperformed, as Oscar candidates and holdovers brought the day with them.

Even though the Super Bowl weekend is always a must for retailers due to the social activities in the days before the big game on Sunday, fewer people went to the cinema this year than only once in the box office history.

Even so, this weekend was a 10% increase from last year’s low. This weekend, the DC sequel to Warner Bros. Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn will be better off. However, the problematic omen at the box office included weak starts for two new genre titles: “Gretel and Hansel” (United Artists) and “The Rhythm Section” (Paramount).

advertisement

These films performed poorly even with the minimum standards for second-tier entries. Your competition? The worldwide Netflix debut of the Sundance pop star documentary “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana”. Interestingly, the record for opening against the Super Bowl by “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” came in, which raised over $ 30 million.

connected

connected

A film often makes the difference: “Bad Boys for Life” (Sony) has already grossed $ 148 million, far more than most of the new January releases. The unexpected success is a positive start for a year with uneven cash outlook. The 48% drop this weekend still points to strength, as the action sequel would have dropped below 40% every other third weekend. “Bad Boys” could still be the biggest release in the first month since “MASH” in 1970 (adapted). And that was another era in which almost all of the gross was accumulated over a period of several months. Bad Boys may now project $ 210-220 million domestically, roughly the same or better overseas.

BAFTA winner “1917” was able to assert itself well on its fourth weekend with a minus of 39% and a profit of USD 119 million. This corresponds to the sum of “The Revenant”, which was also a leading Oscar candidate at that time in 2016. This film won the highest awards, but lagged behind the best result and ended up at just under $ 190 million. There was a long time left until the Oscar show, which is three weeks earlier than usual this year. Even if “1917” doesn’t get the best result, it should pass “The Revenant”. And if it wins, it’ll be a domestic $ 200 million.

Universal pictures

Among Best Picture’s competitors, “Little Women” (Sony) did even better with a 34% drop, at $ 99 million. Overseas continues to show strength with an additional $ 65 million. These are three major Asian openings, with Japan, South Korea and hopefully China in the coming weeks. This makes the 40 million dollar film one of the most profitable of all 2020 Oscar fights.

Also among the top 15 are the long-term “Parasite” (neon) and “Jojo Rabbit” (Searchlight), which also share a large proportion of the premium bonus. More on these and other special titles here.

Orion pictures

And then there are the new titles. At least Orion, which United Artists brings out in sales, invested less in revising the classic children’s horror story “Gretel and Hansel”. With $ 10 million before commercialization, costs were under control.

That said, a gross opening price of $ 6 million with likely fast hiding is another sign of resistance to the original horror. It is the fourth flop in a row in the last two months after “Black Christmas”, “The Grudge” and “The Turning”. This could be a temporary slump or announce a trend. We’ll see four more horror entries coming out of Universal’s “Invisible Man” this month alone.

JOSE HARO

The attempt by James Bond producers to start an action film with a female character with Blake Lively with “The Rhythm Section” is a complete disaster. The $ 50 million film grossed $ 2.8 million gross (estimated) and couldn’t even reach the top 10. He has a $ 50,000 lead over Knives Off (Lionsgate), which has dropped 22% and may overtake him.

These numbers are terrible. The film, which was not shown very often by Paramount, was shown in 3,049 cinemas, which corresponds to an average price of $ 918. That is, based on the average ticket price, fewer than 100 customers bought tickets for more than three days, in most theaters over 15 performances. That is the performance of a film in the last phase of its run. The extent of the loss is determined by the rest of the world, most of which are still open. The misleading title, which suggests a musical theme rather than a woman who avenges her family’s crash, is part of the problem.

Under the direction of “Bad Boys For Life”, the three top titles have remained the same for three weeks. Universal rightly expected Dr. Dolittle concept. A 37% decrease over its third weekend puts it at $ 55 million, with $ 80 million or more likely domestically. At least six major areas still need to be opened, so the global range could be between $ 250 million and $ 300 million. That and subsequent earnings will at least reduce the losses on this $ 175 million production.

The Gentleman (STX) grew 43% on its second weekend to another $ 6 million. Not bad for this weekend, and suggests a possible $ 35-40 domestic stretch for an acquisition of $ 7 million (plus marketing costs) from STX.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (Sony) joined Knives Out with only a 22% drop, and when the final numbers come out the rank could be as high as # 4. Like the initial reboot, this remains a strong franchise, though a total domestic $ 325 million will lag behind the last one.

Note: Beyond the top 3, the rest of the rankings can change on Monday. # 4-6 and then # 7-11 are virtual bindings for now.

The top ten

1. Bad boys for life (Sony) week 3; Last weekend # 1

$ 17,675,000 (-48%) from 3,705 theaters (-70); PTA (per theater average): $ 4,771; Accumulated: $ 148,052,000

2nd 1917 (Universal) week 6; Last weekend # 2

$ 9,600,000 (-39%) in 3,987 theaters (+50); PTA: $ 2,423; Accumulated: $ 119,246,000

3. Dolittle (Universal) week 3; Last weekend # 3

$ 7,700,000 (-37%) in 3,750 cinemas (-33); PTA: $ 2,053; Accumulated: $ 55,219,000

4. Gretel & Hansel (United Artists) NEW – Cinemascore: C-; Metacrit: 64; European summer time. Budget: $ 10 million

$ 6,051,000 in 3,007 theaters; PTA: $ 2,247; Accumulated: $ 20,441,000

5. The gentlemen (STX) week 2; Last weekend # 4

$ 6,010,000 (-44%) in 2,675 theaters (+510); PTA: $ 2,247; Accumulated: $ 20,441,000

6. Jumanji: The next level (Sony) week 8; Last weekend # 5

$ 6,000,000 (-22%) at 2,945 theaters (-176); PTA: $ 2,037; Accumulated: $ 291,217,000

7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) week 7; Last weekend # 7

$ 3,193,000 (-43%) in 2,202 theaters (-598); PTA: $ 1,450; Accumulated: $ 507,056,000

8. The turning (Universal) week 2; Last weekend # 6

$ 3,050,000 (-56%) at 2,571 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 1,186; Accumulated: $ 11,705.00

9. Little women (Sony) week 6; Last weekend # 8

$ 3,015,000 (-35%) in 2,301 cinemas (-227); PTA: $ 1,310; Accumulated: $ 98,771,000

10. Rhythm Section (Paramount) NEW – Cinemascore: C +; $; Metacrit: 44; European summer time. Budget: $ 50 million

$ 2,800,000 in 3,049 cinemas; PTA: USD 918; Accumulated: $ 2,800,000

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement