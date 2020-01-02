advertisement

Justin Herbert rushed for three touchdowns, Brady Breeze made several key appearances, and the Nucks 6 Oregon Ducks outscored the Wisconsin Badgers No. 8 to win the 106th game at the Bow Bowl 28-27 in Pasadena, Calif., On Wednesday.

The Ducks (12-2) gained just 204 total yards, but a special teams attack from Breeze and two touchdowns Herbert goes to shortfields after the lap enabled them to surpass the Badgers (10-4). Breeze forced a buzzer in the fourth quarter that set up the winning game of the Oregon game, a 30-yard run by Herbert in the next play. Breeze also gave Oregon the lead early in the third quarter when he fired a poor performance and went 31 yards in the end zone.

Herbert spent just 138 yards with an interception, but it didn’t matter in a game dominated by special teams and defense. After Herbert’s first touchdown, a 4-pointer attack in the first inning of the game, Wisconsin’s Aron Cruickshank returned to the ensuing 95-yard line for a score.

The Oregon defense restricted award winner Doak Walker, left by Jonathan Taylor, to 94 yards rushing on 21 carries. It was enough to set Taylor over 2,000 yards per season – making him the second rushing 2,000 yards rusher in NCAA history (Troy Davis in 1995 and 1996) – but it was the fourth-lowest scoring result of the season by Taylor.

No. 5 Georgia 26, No. 7 Baylor 14

Jake Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman receiver George Pickens tied a Georgia bowl record with 12 catches, amassing 175 yards and a score after the Bulldogs had little trouble with the Bears in Sugar Bowl in New Orleans .

The Bulldogs (12-2) took a 19-0 lead at halftime and were never seriously threatened after the break. Baylor (11-3) went up twice within 12, the second time quarterback Charlie Brewer scored in the 1-yard drive with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

But the Bears could no longer come close, as Brewer (24 of 41, 211 yards, one touchdown, one interception) suffered a neck injury with 8:44 to play in a late cross over by Travon Walker and quit the game. for the better. Freshman Jacob Zeno finished the game but was 4 of 9 for 23 yards with an interception.

No. 18 Minnesota 31, No. 12 Auburn 24

Senior wide receiver Tyler Johnson had a career game in his last collegiate appearance, and sophomore running back Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown as the Gophers stunned the Tigers at the Bowl Outback in Tampa, Fla., For the 11-win their first. season since 1904.

Johnson caught two touchdown passes, one in a spectacular one-handed catch in the back of the end zone, in setting high single-game career highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (204). In the process, he became Minnesota’s all-time leader in receiving yards (3,305) and touchdown catches (33) for Minnesota (11-2).

Quarterback Bo Nix passed for just 176 yards for the Tigers (9-4), who gave up the Gophers a 215 yards rushing for the season. The Tigers were also limited to 5 yards rushing in the opening half as they gave up 141.

No. 13 Alabama 35, No. 14 Michigan 16

Mac Jones threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide pulled out the Wolverines in the citrus bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Najee Harris rushed for 136 yards and two interceptions for Alabama (11-2), which was making its first non-College appearance in the post-season after six seasons and started Jones in place of injured star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Senior Shea Patterson passed for 233 yards and a touchdown score for Michigan (9-4), which has lost four straight postseason appearances under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

