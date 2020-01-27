advertisement

“Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang spoke in an interview with the New York Times this weekend about conversion therapy as a teenager.

Yang told The Times that his father, a Chinese immigrant, made appointments for his son after finding that the instant messenger conversations Yang had had with someone on the Internet were “indecent” Talks acted.

advertisement

“I only saw my father cry when my grandpa died and now he sobs from me every day at dinner,” he said. “And I think,” How do I do it right? “This is the worst thing you can do as a child of immigrants. It’s just like you don’t want your parents to suffer so much from you.”

Also read: Presidential candidate Andrew Yang reacts to new ‘SNL’ actor Bowen Yang (video)

Yang said he entered the process by viewing it as a “thought experiment” and found that he even liked some of the sessions in the early talk therapy style. This is all crackers. ‘ “

Ultimately, “pseudoscience” and the “religious agenda” shut him down behind the whole process. Yang said he had never felt anger or resentment against his parents for their resistance, and described a “second appearance” a few years later.

“It was a cultural thing for her, that cultural value in terms of masculinity, the maintenance of the family line, the maintenance of certain sacred and sacred things,” Yang told The Times. “I wanted to meet her halfway, but I had to realize that it had to be pretty absolute. It was an either-or thing. There wasn’t that much middle ground. “

Also read: Get to know the new children of “SNL”, season 45: Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Shane Gillis (videos)

“At some point I came to this place where I stood and thought, ‘It’s kind of a fixed point, people. I can not help it. Either you meet me here or you don’t meet me, “he said, adding that his two parents” work a lot just to try to understand. “

“I can’t rush them. I can’t blame them for not getting to a place earlier than they can get there,” he said.

advertisement